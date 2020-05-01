It is certainly true that in recent weeks many individuals have discovered not all superheroes wear capes. It is especially true for children in the Sedalia 200 School District and surrounding communities who have discovered many superheroes now wear aprons, gloves, and masks.
Since the cancellation of classes for the remainder of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sedalia 200 food service workers along with other staff and volunteers have been working to prepare and deliver breakfasts and lunches for district students.
"Food Service Director Rowena Nickell and her staff have done an outstanding job ensuring that district students have the nutrition they need,” Superintendent Steve Triplett said via email Thursday. “Their dedication to our students and district families is appreciated more than they know.
“The First Student bus drivers, along with our district teachers and staff members, have stepped up to deliver the meals and maintain connections with students,” he continued. “I am so proud of the way our entire Sedalia 200 team has stepped up amid this crisis to provide a needed service."
About 30 of the Sedalia 200 district food service workers have been helping prepare and package meals, according to Triplett. In addition to those individuals, more than 50 staff members are riding buses each day to distribute meals. There are about a dozen administrators working between the Smith-Cotton Junior High and Sedalia Middle School sites each day who ensure health protocols are followed (gloves, masks, check temperature, enforce distancing), track the number of meals needed on each bus, load the buses and count returned meals to eliminate waste.
In total, including the weekend meals provided by Heartland Redistribution Solutions and Support, the district is serving about 20,000 meals each week.
“Many of the items in the meals are sourced from our usual vendors, such as fresh fruit and vegetables, packaged breakfast items and fruit cups,” Triplett explained. “Lunch entrees are either vendor items such as corn dogs or burritos or are made by the food service staff including sandwiches and wraps.”
The district will continue to deliver meals through the end of the scheduled school year, May 21.
To thank the food service workers, the district provided lunch Thursday from El Tapatio.
"Friday is School Lunch Hero Day, so we wanted to show our appreciation to our food service staff by providing them a catered lunch from El Tapatio,” Triplett said. “We also surprised them with thank-you notes written by the students who are receiving our meal deliveries. A few of the ladies said the kids' messages brought them to tears and drove home the value of the work they are putting in each day."
