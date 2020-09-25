As school districts across the state developed plans for an in-person return to school, administrators knew their foodservice programs would be an area of concern.
For districts with mask policies, lunch is one time when students must remove their face coverings when eating. Cafeteria space is limited, making 6 feet of social distancing difficult.
Following discussion at the Sept. 21 Board of Education meeting, the Sedalia School District 200 has implemented new measures to address those concerns.
“At the start of the school year we knew that lunch was problematic as students cannot wear a face covering while eating and the duration of our lunch shifts are 22 minutes at minimum,” Assistant Superintendent Jason Curry said Thursday via email. “With the space limitations and the number of students per lunch shift, we also knew that maintaining 6-foot social distancing wasn't going to be achievable everywhere.”
Curry explained administrators used tables and spaced students as much as possible with the cafeteria furniture the district had available.
With the purchase of 56 additional 6- and 8-foot tables this week, Smith-Cotton High School has started to utilize the gym’s upper level as a second dining space. Two students can be seated at opposite ends of the tables, creating more social distancing. In the lower level cafeteria, two tables are spaced apart to allow four students to sit per grouping. Students are not assigned seats during lunch at the high school.
SCHS Principal Wade Norton explained the idea of using the space came from his assistant principals.
“I gave them the task and they broke it down and accomplished it. We swarmed local businesses to purchase 8-foot tables,” Norton said via email. “They used the mathematical skills to design and develop the plan to fit as many students as possible safely in the cafeteria.
“We knew that the lunchroom would be a place where students would have their masks down and be within 6 feet of each other for over 15 minutes,” Norton continued. “We also knew kids needed the mask break. We developed a plan to open a second cafeteria area, but we were still too close together to not have to automatically quarantine all students at a table. Our new plan with new tables allows us to spread out and still allow for students to be social while at lunch.”
On the second day of the new arrangements, Norton commented he did not have much feedback from the students.
“I do know they don't want to be quarantined,” Norton said. “This has been shared with me by many students.”
Senior Heaven Ferolito agrees that the students want to remain in school.
“This year has been difficult,” Ferolito said while eating lunch upstairs Thursday. “It’s hard not being able to sit with all my friends and not be able to see them but we really can’t see one another that much outside of school either.
“For the seniors, it has kind of been heartbreaking because they are restrictions on some of the activities and things we can do, but we would still rather do this than not be in school,” she added.
Administrators at the elementary buildings have also worked to find solutions to maintain more social distancing during meals, according to Curry.
At Parkview and Skyline Elementary schools, temporary tables have been added to the gymnasiums to allow for social distancing during lunch.
“The other elementary buildings have retrofitted their spaces with individual student desks from surplus storage, and added tables to all available space they have,” Curry explained. “Our maintenance department is working on building plexiglass dividers to be utilized on cafeteria tables, however, this product has been very hard to find at this time.
“Our primary concern has been the safety of our students and staff, and will continue to be,” Curry added. “We are networking with area school districts of similar size who are providing seated instruction like us, to identify other potential options in addressing this issue.”
