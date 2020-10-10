As a staple of backyard barbecues and tailgating, it might be difficult to find someone who hasn’t picked up a cloth bag filled with dried corn while aiming it toward a hole cut into a game board. Cornhole is the No. 1 growing sport in America. It was the only live sport played on ESPN during the nationwide COVID-19 quarantine.
What area residents may not know about the sport of cornhole is there is a champion living in their midst. Jessica Jones, a fourth grade teacher at Heber Hunt Elementary, competes at the sport’s highest levels. Jones is also recognized as the only professional female in Missouri who plays for the American Cornhole League.
Jones’ entry into playing the game began about 18 months ago.
“It was just a fun backyard game that a lot of my friends would play from time to time,” Jones said. “All of my friends enjoyed playing so much that they decided to create a league here in town, Central Missouri Cornhole.
“My husband and I decided to join the league and it became something we would do every Wednesday evening,” she continued. “We then found out how serious the game is taken and decided to start playing competitively in Regionals, Conferences, and Nationals which has some televised events.”
The couple competed in their first Regional last September and from there, Jones was hooked.
She admitted she was nervous playing, but loved it. She advanced quickly in playing the game.
Jones said she believes one reason for her success is she played softball from the time she was 11 until she began playing cornhole.
The rules of the game are simple. The boards have to be 27 feet apart and each player gets four bags of different colors. Players may not step in front of or behind the board, and they have to be within three feet of their side of the board when throwing.
“You and your opponent are trying to throw the bags into the hole or on the board across from you,” Jones explained. “A bag in the hole gives you three points and a bag that lands on the board gives you one point.
“We play cancelation scoring,” she continued. “This means that if I throw all four bags in the hole (12 points) and my opponent throws three bags in the hole and one on the board (10 points), then I only score two points. The person to reach 21 points first wins the match.”
Making a top-notch official cornhole board is part math, part engineering and part art. From the wood selection — Baltic Birch, premium plywood is preferred, according to Jones — to the length and width of the board and the diameter of the holes, competitive boards are simple in design yet complex.
“There is a lot that goes into making cornhole boards so that the bags move well on them and so that the boards don’t bounce when the bags hit the board,” Jones explained. “You can get custom boards with any design or image printed on them or just plain boards. There are also regulation bags that are used in the game.”
The American Cornhole League requires that bags measure 6-inches-by-6-inches when laid flat. They must also weigh 16 ounces and be filled with plastic resin only. Jones commented there are tons of different bags and bag companies out there that meet those requirements.
“They have come up with material that suits every thrower in the game,” Jones noted. “You can find bags that are ‘sticky,’ which move slower on the board when you throw, ‘fast,’ which move much faster on the boards when thrown, or you can find bags that are in between. Each company uses different fabrics/materials to make their bags.”
According to Jones, anyone who plays cornhole competitively and plays at ACL events knows about the tournament in South Carolina, which is the end of the season. It is the biggest national event. At the tournament, there are many levels of competition and events played. Divisions include intermediate, competitive, advanced, professional, women’s, and seniors, and each is divided into singles, doubles, and Crew-Cup.
Crew Cup is an event consisting of four players. Two players compete per team at each end of the board. They take turns throwing all four bags against their opponent.
Jones was able to play far enough into the bracket for Women’s Doubles to be featured on ESPN.
“It was probably one of the most nerve-racking things I have ever done in my cornhole career, but it was a really cool experience, too,” Jones commented. “I am looking forward to getting back on the big stage this year.
“I think it is awesome (being the only woman to compete as a professional from Missouri),” Jones added. “I never thought that I would be able to call myself a ‘Pro’ at anything, so to finally be able to do that makes me feel really good.”
It took hard work to get to that level of play. Once there, the work doesn’t stop. Jones explained she practices every day to maintain her competitive edge.
“You have to keep working because everyone else is working and has the same goals in this game,” she said.
This month, Jones has one weekend where she doesn’t have a tournament. Even then, she will still practice her technique. She is also looking for sponsorship opportunities from businesses seeking national advertising from the logo on her jersey to social media posts and ESPN air time.
Jones feels the support and encouragement of others have played a role in her success.
“My family and students think it's awesome,” Jones said. “Everyone is super supportive of me and I appreciate it more than they will ever know.
“My husband and dad have really been a huge part of my success because they always practice with me and help me get back on track when I am slightly off,” she continued. “I know I wouldn’t be the player I am now without them. To make the game more fair, we have them start out with a set score every round no matter what their actual score is, that way, I am still being challenged. They both still put up a fight and have beat me from time to time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.