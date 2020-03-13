For many who go into the field of education it is not a job but a passion. It is an opportunity to help make a difference in the life of another. It is the reason both Marcy Husong, the Sedalia 200 Associate Educator of the year and Ruth Hankins, the Sedalia 200 Educator of the Year, were recently honored by the district.
Marcy Husong
“I knew I wanted to influence the lives of young people,” Husong, the social worker at Washington Elementary explained. “What better way to make a difference then to make sure kids/students have everything they need to succeed at school.”
A 1994 graduate of the Central Missouri State University, (UCM) Husong began her career working for Children's Division (formerly Pettis County Division of Family Services) for three years. Following her marriage and starting a family, Husong said she was fortunate to be a stay at home mom for seven years. After living in Springfield the family returned to Sedalia in 2005. Husong said, “My youngest child (daughter Taylor) was starting kindergarten and I knew I would always go back to work eventually.”
She started substitute teaching with the Sedalia School District and then a job came open as a paraprofessional working at Skyline School in the Autism program. Husong worked there for five months before she applied and was hired as a social worker for the district in 2010.
In her 11 years serving as a social worker for the Sedalia School District Husong said there have been a number of memorable moments including her selection this year as Associate of the Year for Washington Elementary and then Associate of the Year for the district.
“I am very proud to work for this district and honored to be recognized in this way,” Husong said. “Other memorable moments are when students and families come back, sometimes years later, to visit and they are in such a better place. It is very rewarding to know I may have some way had a positive impact in their journey.
“The best part of my job is getting to help our students and families,” she continued. “I work to make sure that basic needs are met so that our students can feel safe, cared for, and are able to learn. I try to eliminate those barriers that interfere with their learning and then work with the families to get them the resources and services they need.”
Husong feels she is not alone in her efforts in meeting the needs of the students.
“The next best part of my job is getting to work with the great teachers and staff at Washington,” Husong remarked. “I am in the right place. We have caring and dedicated staff that are invested in the well being of kids.
“(I have the opportunity to instill in my students) to always have hope and don't give up. That they can overcome obstacles and do anything,” she explained. “There is no place I would rather be.”
Ruth Hankins
Sedalia 200 Educator of the Year Ruth Hankins, an English as a Second Language Teacher (ESL) at the Sedalia Middle School, expressed the same hopes for her students.
“My desire is to inspire students to fulfill their dreams, and work hard to attain them,” Hankins began. “I like to think that I lead by example. I came from a third world country with extremely limited resources.”
Born and raised in Uruguay, Hankins came to the United States at the age of 19 to attend college.
“As I look back I had no chance to even paying for my tickets to come to the States – my mom and dad were blue collar workers, but from an early age they instilled in me the importance of a good education, and how working hard and striving for excellence can make your dreams become true,” Hankins explained. “I can certainly identify with most of my students, I was one of them once.
“I believe my past experiences learning English and coming from a totally different culture creates a very special connection between my students and me,” she continued. “I can identify with their feelings, frustrations and misunderstandings.”
Hankins explained she always had a desire to teach. When she was a little girl of nine or 10 she would go to the villages around her home and bring children to teach them in her backyard.
“As I grew up and started my high school education, I started tutoring other high school students and some elementary age students that needed extra help,” Hankins explained. “I can honestly say that I have always had the desire to help others with their academic needs.
“I find my joy in my classroom, interacting with my students,” she continued. “My classroom is my safe zone, my ‘happy place.’”
A graduate of Western Governors University, Hankins began working for the district in the fall of 2008 as a bilingual interpreter. She worked as a translator and teacher’s aide for nine years before deciding to return to college at the age of 43 to complete her degree.
“I can honestly say that there is no other job on Earth I would rather do,” Hankins explained. “I enjoy my job immensely and l look forward to going to work every day and greeting those sleepy fifth graders as they enter our building in the morning.
“Someone once said that if you work hard and get your dream job, you would not have to work a day of your life -- that is exactly how I feel, even though it may sound cliché, It isn’t cliché for me.”
Hankins commented she gets excited about teaching and feels her students get excited about learning.
“I would say that my favorite part of my job is to see when the “light bulb” turns on,” she explained. “Some of my students struggle a great deal with some of the concepts taught in the regular classroom, and to see the expression on their little faces when they finally understand the concepts makes me almost cry, and I have cried a time or two.”
Hankins explained one principle she wants her students to pick up on is that there is hope for their future if they are willing to work hard and develop a strong desire to excel.
‘“If I could do it, you can do it too’, I often tell them,” she said. “‘You just have to want it bad enough, and give it your best.’
“I feel so privileged to be able to work with my kids,” Hankins continued. “I have worked with students that come from another country with no concept of reading and writing (in some
countries school is not compulsory, nor accessible). Seeing their growth as the year goes by has been one the highlights of my life.”
Hankins told the story of having the opportunity of working with an eighth grader when she was a teacher’s aide who could not read nor write. Three years ago she had the privilege to witness this student’s graduation from high school.
“That is why I do what I do, those types of experiences keep me going,” Hankins reflected. “I could refer to many more examples just like that one. My job is very rewarding to say the least, and I consider myself blessed to be able to do what I love most.”
