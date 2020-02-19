Amid cheers of support from their fellow educators and associates along with a few tears of joy, the Sedalia Community Educators Association recognized Marcy Husong of Washington Elementary as the Associate of the Year and Sedalia Middle School instructor Ruth Hankins as Educator of the Year.
SCEA President Shelly Lutjen made the announcement during a ceremony Tuesday afternoon at the Heckart Center for the Performing Arts at Smith-Cotton High School.
Husong is the social worker at Washington Elementary. Described as caring and dedicated to the students and families at the school, Husong’s tireless efforts to make sure the students have what they need do not go unnoticed.
“Through getting students glasses, taking them to doctor’s appointments, helping with food and clothing and so much more, she has made a huge impact on our student population,” Lutjen read in prepared remarks. “She is able to do these things through trust and relationships she has built with our (Washington’s) families.
“No one thinks of it as working with a ‘social worker,’ they are just communicating with Mrs. Marcy to help,” Lutjen continued. “She is the reason many of our students, one get to school each day, and two, are clothed and fed when they come in the door.”
Like Husong, Hankins’ efforts are not unnoticed.
Hankins was described as an individual with a compassionate heart for her students, coworkers and her building. It was also noted she is the middle school’s “cheerleader.”
“SMS considers her an extreme asset, bringing joy and laughter wherever she goes,” Lutjen read. “In her classroom she uses every tool available to meet the needs of her students whether they speak Spanish, Russian or any other language.
“Outside her classroom she offers her colleagues many approaches, tools, and recommendations to allow those students to be a success in all their academics,” Lutjen continued. “Her positive attitude is contagious with students and co-workers. Her class is a community where students feel comfortable in making mistakes and sharing successes… she truly teaches from the heart.”
Both the Board of Education and many of the Sedalia 200 administration were present to congratulate the associates and educators recognized during the ceremony.
Superintendent Steve Triplett offered congratulations to the two winners.
“I would like to give a special congratulations to Mrs. Husong and Mrs Hankins for being recognized at the District level,” Triplett said. “I would also like to thank Shelly Lutjen and SCEA for continuing to host this special event which provides the time to recognize excellence in our field. Our teachers and associates are dedicated professionals and this year's class of winners ranks up there with the best of the best.”
During the forum portion of the event, the four incumbents running for the Sedalia 200 Board of Education — Scott Gardner, Kenny Coffelt, Michael Stees and Matthew Herren — were given the opportunity to address the audience. With four vacant seats and no candidates to challenge the four, the district will not host an election during the April 7 Municipal Election.
Each was asked to briefly tell their vision for the future of the district.
Gardner, who has served 15 years, stated, “I’m old enough to know individual visions aren’t great, I think we need a shared vision for the district,”
Gardner spoke of the work the district is facing as it readies for MSIP 6, describing it as the grade card for the district. He added it “appears to be a lot different than in previous years.”
He also touched upon the growth in enrollment and possibilities for grade level alignment at the buildings in the near future.
Coffelt, who has served 21 years, shared his vision as “continuing to do what we are doing. The success we have as a district is because of your hard work.”
Stees has been a member of the board for 12 years. Like Gardner and Coffelt, he spoke of a shared vision between all of the stakeholders in the district. Stees spoke of the need to expand the 1:1 computer program district wide as well as continuing to improve the safety for students, staff and patrons of the district at all buildings. He also discussed the need to continue to look at reducing class sizes, creating more than competitive salaries for staff and providing additional collaboration time for staff.
Herren, who is completing his first year on the board after being appointed in early 2019, said he has a different way of thinking than other members.
“I sat in your shoes,” Herren began. “(As a former teacher) I am an advocate for you. I think our board is very supportive of what you do.”
Herren expressed his desire to continue the positive culture within the district, stating students “must know they are cared for and loved.” Herren also expressed his belief that teachers are underpaid for the work they do and he hopes to close the gap between teacher and administrative salaries in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.