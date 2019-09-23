The Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education Members received word Monday night that district test scores increase from the 2018-19 school year.
According to District Curriculum and Assessment Directors Becky Brownfield (grades 6 -12) and Devon Gilmore (grades K-5) district scores were above the state average in nine of the assessed areas. During 2018 the district scored above the state averages in eight areas.
Students were tested in grades 3 to 8 in English language arts and math and algebra I and junior level English. They were also field tested in American government. No data is available for field tests. Data will be released by the state for science tests in late October or early November.
Students in third grade during 2018 saw an increase of 27.6 points in test scores as fourth graders in 2019 in ELA testing. A comparison of fourth to fifth grade math students saw an increase of 21 points during the same year time period.
The district remains below state average in five areas. Those areas are classified as “approaching” according to state data.
“I am really pleased with both the addition of more instructional coaches and the division of the curriculum director responsibilities into two positions, one for elementary and one for secondary,” Superintendent Steve Triplett told the Democrat prior to the meeting. “The additional focus is paying dividends for our students.”
Both Gilmore and Brownfield were complimentary of the district’s students and team effort of staff, instructional coaches and administrators in preparing students throughout the year for the tests. Board members and administrators in the central office were pleased as well.
“Our district scored above the state average in nine of the 14 assessed areas,” Gilmore noted. “Last year, we surpassed the state averages in eight categories. The comparisons with the state averages is the best measuring stick for our progress, and these assessments show that our students continue to excel.”
Board members continued a discussion of a request by the City of Sedalia for up to $6.46 million for the Heckart Community Center.
Triplett told the board he and the city have met on a number of occasions to discuss the request, which if approved will be used to expand the aquatic facilities at the Community Center. While there are still discussions that need to take place between the city, the Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department and the district, the board voted to allow Triplett to proceed with those discussions.
“Tonight, I asked the board to approve allowing me to continue negotiations with the city in regards to the pool facility at the community center, including a financial obligation from the district for up to $6.46 million,” Triplett said following the meeting. “City officials and I have had multiple meetings over the past two months, and we are hopeful we can address all the issues to ensure everyone’s needs are met.
“A competition-quality swimming and diving facility would be beneficial not only for our Smith-Cotton swim teams but also as a potential economic driver if the city were able to host regional swim and dive competitions,” Triplett continued. “We are confident that scheduled aquatic programming for the city and the school district can be worked out, but if not, the community center still would have an indoor pool facility that would benefit local residents.”
In other actions the board:
• Approved a usage agreement between the Missouri State Fair in the amount of $1,400 for use of the Mathewson Exhibition Center Friday, May 15, for commencement ceremonies for Smith-Cotton High School.
• Approved the sale of 11 pallets of surplus computers totaling 356 computers and seven pallets of miscellaneous technology including printers and monitors. According to information in the board packet, following board policy 3390 the surplus will be sold to the highest bidder as one lot. The winning bidder will provide written documentation verifying the method used for disposal and a certificate stating that no data of any kind can be retrieved from the hard drive or any other component capable of storing data.
• Discussed the creation of an eSports Club at Smith-Cotton High School beginning this year. The club will not be competitive in the conference until the 2020-21 school year. The projected costs for the club are $4,440. A vote is expected in October on the matter.
• Approved the expansion of the Grow Your Own Program to allow eligible SCHS students currently enrolled in college. Under the guidelines students must be pursuing a teaching degree in the field of math, science, or special education. Upon graduation, students must agree to return to teach in the Sedalia 200 district for a minimum of three-years. The scholarship will award $2,000 per semester up to four semesters for students who qualify.
• Approved the district’s financial audit as prepared by the firm of Fick, Eggemeyer & Williamson. Of St. Louis. The District’s total net position is reported at $36,541,459. District assets total $36,584,567. Total liabilities are listed at $43,108.
“Each year the Sedalia School District goes through an independent audit of the district's financial accounting,” Assistant Superintendent Dr. Todd Fraley told the Democrat prior to the meeting. “The audit examines district accounting practices. The district must comply with all state and federal standards in the practices of financial accounting.
“Revenues and expenditures are examined for accuracy to ensure that district finances are utilized under the correct guidelines,” Fraley noted. “This year's audit found the district to be in full compliance. These findings illustrate the district's prudent use and accountability of the district's budget and assets.”
The audit presented had no cause for concern according to Sedalia 200 Chief Financial Officer Dr. Harriet Wolfe who spoke at Monday night’s meeting regarding the audit.
• Approved the payment of bills totaling $1,518,723.41 for the month.
• Received a district wide security update from Fraley. Among the items discussed were the distribution of trauma kits to each building. Building level trauma teams are to be established and trained at each building. The board is also considering a full-scale Safety and Security Assessment provided by Strategos International. The cost of the assessment if approved is an estimated $22,000. The matter will be brought to a vote during the October meeting.
• Received notification Heber Hunt and Skyline Elementary have each been named as one of the top 5% of Title I Schools in the state. The ranking is based on a variety of factors each year according to Assistant Superintendent Dr. Nancy Scott. Criteria this year included academic achievement, progress on graduation rate, English language acquisition and attendance.
• Approved the Title III Language Instruction for Limited English Program Evaluation as presented by Scott. The district met all three established goals.
• District wide attendance is at 91.85% The district has seen an increase of 100 students in enrollment according to numbers presented to the board.
Board member Matthew Herren was not present at Monday night’s meeting.
