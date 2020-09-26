It has been said, “home is where one starts from.” For the 2020 Sedalia School District Foundation Distinguished Alumni Award recipient, Arthur Seabury, Sedalia provided him his start as he witnessed the beginning of change that was profoundly and deeply rooted in Sedalia.
Seabury is a 1975 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School. Since 2003, he has served in the Hogan Preparatory Academy District in Kansas City as a school counselor, ISS instructor and, since 2013, as the school social worker at Hogan Prep Middle School.
He is described by his nominators “as a teacher and mentor who is dedicated, iconic, popular with students, generous, caring, who goes above and beyond, Seabury is an example to others, and a man of character. ‘Mr. Seabury is our superhero, and love, compassion, and service are his superpowers!’” wrote a fellow educator at Hogan Prep.
Seabury explained it was his upbringing in Sedalia that influenced his life and work.
“My work was greatly enhanced as a social worker by being so poor. I would pretend to be equal to my white counterparts growing up,” he said via email. “Sedalia embraced me as an equal during a time of great divide between our races.
“My living around drugs, prostitution, murder, violence and prejudice on a daily basis taught me that we need to examine the root of the social ills,” he said. “The people I knew and grew up with were labeled as unworthy, but I knew the truth. Opportunities were just not there.”
According to Seabury, education and a history of supremacy and a slave mentality were the two competing mindsets.
“I was given the insight to understand poverty from the inside out,” he commented. “I was able to be myself wherever you put me. I was comfortable around the affluent in my community as well as the returning felons. I saw the difference in education where someone cared about you and where you were just a job.”
To lead by example, one must have an understanding of what others are facing. Seabury has that understanding.
“My memories growing up in Sedalia were very profound,” Seabury recalled. “I lived in a very impoverished setting with lots of hope and love.”
“I attended CC Hubbard elementary school where I was encouraged to be all that I could possibly be,” he continued. “It was early on that my teachers began to nurture me and instill my worth in my mindset.”
He credits teachers Gloria Shepherd and Talton Berry for helping to develop his musical and artistic side. Seabury explained his neighbor, Sam Gravitt, would teach him to play drums on the weekends when Gravitt was not playing at local hotels.
Seabury’s musical talents would allow him to be a firsthand participant in the change that was occurring in Sedalia.
“My proudest moment was being the drum major of the Smith Cotton Jr. High band and marching down Ohio towards Main and Ohio,” Seabury recalled. “There the whole Black community gathered to witness what was inconceivable during this time in our history.
“It seemed that all of the Northside young and old were there cheering and knowing that change was happening in our community and they were witnessing it — this was a powerful moment in Sedalia,” Seabury continued. “Mr. Robert Cummings was a great band instructor and visionary. He was a pioneer in our civil rights in our community. This man picked me to lead the marching band against the wishes of so many in the community. He also was a professional musician playing with black jazz musicians. Kind of says a lot about his character. He was the very best ambassador for unity in our community.”
Others, including Mrs. Kitchen and Kathryn Rayford, were always putting Seabury in the school plays until, as he says, “I began to really enjoy acting.”
Seabury’s love of history, research of African American accomplishments and the current movements and leaders was a direct love for Ardonia Byrd.
“I followed Malcolm and Huey Newton as the Panther Party began,” Seabury explained. “We were given a deep post-slavery assessment from teachers one generation out of slavery.
“The Hubbard drill team and band prepared me for Smith-Cotton from Alonzo Byrd and my teachers who ensured me that I was able to compete with any student White or Black,” he continued. “Yes, it seems I was chosen to be a leader of my community in my own way. Professor Ralph Lee would have those talks to me about leadership on a regular basis. I was not very athletic and he saw that I had other qualities. God used him to keep me from feeling inferior — all my peers were gangster athletes.”
While his peers were competing on the athletic field, Seabury chose a different path. The Smith-Cotton speech and debate team opened a new world for him.
Tutored by David Rayl and Dan Embree, Seabury chose a humorous interpretation that won first place every time he performed it. An original oratory on “From Slavery to Freedom” would receive the same award. Seabury chose a selection by Dick Gregory for another competitive piece. Seabury commented the state was open to embracing it, allowing him to win District and State competitions.
“How did God bless me with Marylyn VanHorn I will never know,” Seabury said. “I originally met her while playing baseball for her husband in the 6th or 7th grade.
“She developed my acting talents and my speaking delivery to make it palatable to mainstream judges and be as impactful as it could be,” he continued. “She put me on the stage for all the plays and my peers voted me as drama club president.”
His election as president was another first for SCHS. Other school accomplishments would follow, including serving as the senior student council president, the band drum major, and being a member of the speech and debate team, the Letterman’s Club, and the Spanish Club. He spent a summer in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as an American Field Service student during his junior year. His AFS experience shaped his global mindset, he noted.
Seabury relied on his faith and his family and friends during a time of turmoil in high school.
Falsely accused of a crime, the awards and recognition he had achieved were taken from him in his senior year.
“I truly had to practice what I am preaching after my experience in my senior year that could have destroyed me forever,” Seabury commented. “Being stripped of everything for the reasons used almost made me to be that statistic.
“Thank God my mother and father had filled up my being with successful thinking and God with filling my spiritual bank account,” he continued. “I was bitter but moved on and worked through it. I used the pain and embarrassment to help others being falsely accused and arrested. Although I was stripped of everything my senior year I am still here. I still love my country and my hometown.”
Following his graduation from Smith-Cotton, he served in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Navy Reserves as a dental technician. He then earned a master’s degree in social welfare from the University of Kansas School of Social Welfare. Seabury received his bachelor of science degree in psychology from Central Missouri State University, now the University of Central Missouri. In 2016, he was recognized by UCM as an outstanding educator, according to the Sedalia 200 Foundation.
Seabury said his advice to students is to “just believe in God first.”
“You are also living through a time of a much needed change in America,” he reflected. “Please be aware that through technology and old ways of thinking you will be challenged to see the world through a few filters.
“Just know the world is not black and white,” he continued. “You have the opportunity to move forward and heal this nation. The consciousness to do right by All Americans has never been so strong. You can be anything you choose no matter what color, religion, socioeconomic status or gender. You just don't give up. Through adversity and pain comes strength and growth.”
