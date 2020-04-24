There are individuals throughout Sedalia and Pettis County who serve without ever seeking the spotlight. They quietly go about their work while making a difference in the lives of others.
For many, especially the students of the Sedalia School District 200, Kenneth Coffelt is one such individual. For the last 20 years, Coffelt has helped shape the direction of the district while serving as a member of the Sedalia 200 Board of Education.
A graduate of Smith-Cotton High School, Coffelt said he sought a position on the board because he believed he could be an advocate for the educational needs of Sedalia.
Coffelt said he was approached by a friend to consider serving. After reflection and discussion with his wife and family the decision was made.
“I became ecstatic about the opportunity to advocate for the educational needs of our community’s children,” Coffelt said. “I believe a school board member must be a change agent willing to listen and respond through encouraging an open dialogue. I decided to run because I believed I could best facilitate this need for our community.”
First elected to the board in 1998, Coffelt is the longest tenured current board member.
"Mr. Coffelt is truly dedicated to students and fully believes in the importance of public education,” Superintendent Steve Triplett said. “Over the years, he has helped steer the district through some challenging times and into more financially stable waters. His service as the board's treasurer also is greatly appreciated.
"Our district and our community are fortunate that Mr. Coffelt continues to willingly serve on the Board of Education,” Triplett added. “His experience and passion are unmatched."
Coffelt along with fellow board members Scott Gardner, Michael Stees and Matthew Herren made district history when they were sworn into office March 23 via teleconferencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The four men faced no opposition as they sought a seat on the board in the April municipal election that has been moved to June.
At the start of his 21st year on the board, Coffelt commented one of the highlights of his tenure has been the addition of the new high school building.
“High quality teaching deserves to be paired with a physical space that matches the outstanding curricular instruction our students receive,” Coffelt explained. “Physical environments directly impact student behavior, health, engagement, growth, and academic achievement. To know that I could help impact increased student learning outcomes and assist in the growth of future Sedalia citizens is something I will always cherish.”
Coffelt noted even in the most challenging of times, such closing schools for safety reasons during the COVID-19 pandemic, he is “always amazed at the remarkable staff that we have employed at Sedalia 200 Schools because they are truly the rock in every tough situation.
“Our educators and staff pour countless hours every day in serving students in the most difficult of times,” he remarked. “As a board member, how do you walk away from educators who give their all every single day? They inspire me every day to continue advocating for them and what they believe is best for our kids.”
Born and raised in Sedalia, Coffelt attended State Fair Community College. He was drafted to serve in the military and chose to join the Marines. Upon his return from active duty, Coffelt continued his education at Columbia College. He was later employed as a salesman at Pepsi-Cola and then an account manager at Coca-Cola.
“Through my careers with Pepsi and Coke, I was able to connect and build relationships with many incredible people in our Sedalia community along with surrounding counties and cities,” Coffelt reflected. “These relationships led to such phenomenal lifelong friendships that I will forever be grateful.
“Sedalia will always be dear to my heart because I was fortunate to raise two wonderful kids here as well as continue to be actively involved in the community along with my wife, Gerry,” he continued. “I have personally seen the opportunities this school district has provided to my own children, Matthew and Ashley, and I am forever grateful for the wonderful individuals they have become. The deep relationships their teachers made with them shaped much of who they are, and I want to ensure that these opportunities are always available to every child in Sedalia.”
Triplett noted Coffelt’s pride in his alma mater extends well beyond Coffelt’s immediate family. Coffelt is an ardent supporter of many SCHS and district activities.
"Mr. Coffelt regularly attends S-C Tigers and Lady Tigers activities and athletic events, supporting our students and their families,” Triplett said. “As a Smith-Cotton graduate, he wears his Tiger pride on his sleeve."
One Smith-Cotton and Whittier tradition Coffelt takes great pride and pleasure in attending is graduation.
“Graduation is such a special moment for me as a board member,” Coffelt explained. “In one moment, a child’s educational experience comes to an end, and yet, simultaneously, you see the bright futures of so many new chapters beginning. Graduation is a way for us to honor every single student personally, while also recognizing the tremendous achievement of our educators.”
Coffelt also takes pride in watching graduates of the district live and return to Sedalia, a community he has great affection for.
“Sedalia has charisma,” Coffelt said. “Sedalia citizens are genuine, authentic, and care deeply for one another.
“I believe our mission as a community is to value everyone’s story, and to support one another in their endeavors,” he continued. “Coretta Scott King once said, ‘The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.’ I believe in each of our community members and their kindness and that’s what makes Sedalia one of a kind.”
