During a two-hour work session and a regular board meeting State Fair Community College trustees discussed and reached decisions on a number of projects as the board plans for the future.
After 18 months of work, the board voted to adopt the Board of Trustees Goals and President’s Goals resulting from the 360 Evaluation process.
Board of Trustee goals include:
• Amend Policy 1523 to include that the President will present a semi-annual program report towards goal completion.
• Amend Policy 0361 to include a fourth goal. The board will provide a progress report regarding their identified goals annually.
• Celebrate and publicize positive accomplishments.
• Encourage trustee participation in organized college events.
• Ensure there is a report out presented to the Board of Trustees once per semester by the Student Government Association.
• Discuss holding board meetings at other campuses on a rotating schedule.
• Define an orientation process for new trustees and have new trustees attend training.
• Provide all new trustees with a formal certification of their oath of office.
• Create a packet of necessary materials to provide to any person interested in running for office.
• Ensue the board is represented at state and national meetings as well as legislative events and will report out pertinent information from those meetings at board meetings.
Goals for the president include:
• Provide appropriate oversight of current FY20 budget and make recommendations that maximize revenues, address priorities, and meet budget goals.
• Collaborate with College Council, ELT and board to establish budget priorities for FY21 and make final budget recommendations to the board.
• Study expanding SFCC’s taxing district and/or increasing tax levy with recommendation to Board Target areas: Clinton and Boonville.
• Work with SFCC Foundation to develop, launch, and execute a capital campaign for Workforce Training Center.
• Work with SFCC leadership and College Council to improve employee satisfaction as measured by an employee satisfaction survey. Develop goals and implement strategies to address issues.
• Develop 2020-25 SFCC Strategic Plan utilizing stakeholder input, employee involvement and data analysis through an inclusive process with measurable goals and strategies.
• Secure Board approval of Strategic Plan by June 30.
• Facilitate planning and construction of workforce Training Center. Secure board approval of construction plans.
• Present recommendations for potential new residence hall facility including construction and financing plans.
During the work session Facilities Director Justin O’Neal presented information concerning the need for additional housing at the Sedalia campus. The item is one of the president’s 360 evaluation goals.
The current residence hall houses approximately 110 students. For the last two years SFCC has leased apartment space at Stone Creek for an additional 48 students.
O’Neal and SFCC President Dr. Joanna Anderson informed the board that with the need for additional affordable student housing comes the need for expanded dining/food service space.
“What we are trying to do is look for the most economical way to construct additional student housing,” O’Neal said. “Student Suites (a design firm) has surveyed some of our students who said they wanted more, quiet, study space in looking for housing.”
Trustees questioned what will happen to the current dorms if new facilities are built. The current residence halls are more than 20 years old. O’Neal commented there has been discussion on updating the facilities to make them more desirable to potential new housing options.
O’Neal was asked to return with a more comprehensive study including funding options for the project, additional costs associated with the maintenance and renovation of the existing dorms. Cost and options for the expansion of food service facilities was also requested.
Vice President Education and Student Support Brent Bates presented a proposal to “increase access to dual credit for high school students that qualify for free and reduced lunch. Data show that these students participate in dual credit as a lower rate than other students, and offering this program would remove the financial barrier to earning college credit while in high school.”
“We are proposing that, starting Spring 2020, SFCC offer a full tuition scholarship covering both online and on ground dual credit tuition for students who qualify for free or reduced lunches,” Bates explained. “This scholarship will be applied after the application of any pertinent state or federal dollars.”
Dual credit classes do not qualify for state and federal aid programs which may be a prohibitive factor in students from lower-income families enrolling in these classes while in high school. As terms of the scholarship, students will be required to meet with an SFCC admissions and outreach advisor once each semester for career pathway development, college financial planning and other activities.
During the regular meeting, trustees voted in favor of the proposal. Trustee Jim Page voted no.
In other actions trustees voted to:
• Approve leasing the building site for future Workforce Development Center to the J. Higdeon Porter Foundation (SFCC Foundation) to satisfy requirements of the NAP grant application beginning with the start of the project and continuing for five years following the project’s completion. The building site would be leased to the Foundation and then the building would be leased back to the college for the same period. The college would be responsible for rent and other operating costs of the building. The executed document will be either a lease or an option to lease.
• Approve the college calendar for fall 2020 through summer 2022. Since this is a catalogue year the calendar was approved for a two-year period.
• Continue the current schedule of monthly board meetings. Members discussed hosting meetings at various SFCC campuses throughout the year as part of the 360 Evaluation board goals. Dates and times of meetings may be considered at a future board meeting. Trustee Jerry Greer voted no.
• Approve the proposal from Ellucian Company L.P. of Malvern, Pennsylvania, for an amendment to the Software Maintenance Agreement from Oct. 1, 2019, to Sept. 30, 2024. The maintenance fee schedule is for a period of five years and contains not more than a 4% annual escalation for each contract year from the current amount of $170,398 which ends Sept. 30. The total fee over the five-year period is $959,670 billed in annual increments. The funding source for this agreement is the ITS annual budget.
• Approve the proposal from Touchnet Information Systems Inc. of Lenexa, Kansas, for an amendment to the Application Subscription Program (ASP) agreement from Nov.1 to Oct. 30, 2024. The ASP fee schedule is for five years and contains a not more than 5% annual escalation for each contract year from the current amount of $56,481. The total fee over the five-year period is approximately $312,094 billed in annual increments. The funding source for this agreement is the ITS annual budget.
• Accept the bid from RadSource Imaging Technologies of Kansas City for one refurbished GE AMX-4 Plus Portable X-Ray machine for $16,500 for use by the Radiology Department. The funding source is 75% Enhancement Grant and 25% local funding.
• Accept the bid from Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, for one Shop Floor Portable CMM Arm Package for $46,934.50 for use by the Machine Tool Department. The funding source is 75% Enhancement Grant and 25% local funding.
• Accept the bid from Universal Robotic Inc. in Almont, Michigan, for one Robot Package Fanuc Lrmate 200iD for $24,999 for use by the Industrial Maintenance Department. The funding source is 75% Enhancement Grant and 25% local funding.
• Accept the bid from DellEMC in Round Rock, Texas, for a PowerEdge R640 for $14,999.99 for use by the Networking Department. The funding source is 75% Enhancement Grant and 25% local funding.
• Approve the payment of $2,542,249.21 in total disbursements for the month of August as presented by Vice President for Finance and Administration Keith Acuff.
Trustee Nick La Strada was absent.
