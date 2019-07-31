The State Fair Community College Board of Trustees met for a lengthy meeting and work session Tuesday morning to discuss a number of matters, and chief among them was proposed policies and regulations.
During the hour-long work session preceding the meeting, trustees discussed changes to personnel services, program viability, and general administration policies and regulations.
According to SFCC President Dr. Joanna Anderson, a number of the changes were proposed by the College Council. The council is designed to assist the president in planning for the future of the college, to work toward the achievement of the college’s strategic plan, to advise the president on matters of administrative policy and regulation and to ensure institutional effectiveness, according to information presented at the meeting.
Trustees were presented the updates and proposals for a first read during the regular session. A vote is scheduled for the Aug. 27 meeting. Before the vote is taken, faculty and staff will have the opportunity to review and offer comment on the proposals.
Major changes in the personnel services include the combination of all leaves into one policy, revision of the sick leave policy to include immediate family, an update to the Equal Opportunity Statement, and revisions to the inclement weather policy.
The program viability is designed to create a system of annual review for all academic disciplines, technical programs, and allied health programs with the “objective to determine the continuation or termination of the programs/discipline and/or determine if the program/discipline needs enhancements and additional resources.” New programs and disciplines will not be held accountable to the proposed procedures until the fourth year to give the time to develop and establish measures for accountability.
The general administration updates and revisions include descriptions and guidelines for, as well as regulations and descriptions of their responsibilities. Committees listed include the College Council, Executive Leadership Team, Quality Improvement System, Standing Committees, Ad Hoc Committees and Associations.
Executive Director of the SFCC Foundation Mary Treuner provided members an overview of her annual report. The Foundation Board meeting is scheduled for Aug. 22. Total disbursements to SFCC from the Foundation in 2019 included $240,260 in scholarships, $367,156 in faculty and program support and $607,417 in total disbursements for the year.
“We more than doubled the amount awarded in our annual scholarships (from $30,532 in 2018 to $63,487.82 in 2019) Treuner said. “Unfortunately, we have $95,000 not used in scholarships this year.”
According to Treuner, there are scholarships students do not apply for and some that do not have eligible students because of the scholarship’s requirements. Students can apply online for SFCC scholarships through the Academic Works program, which Treuner said has made the process more accessible and simple.
Trustees voted to authorize Vice President for Finance and Administration Garry Sorrell to write off $272,601.43 as uncollected balances for fiscal year 2019. The number is “down significantly” from last year’s total of more than $358,000.
“We collected $357,479.40 though various collection efforts,” Sorrell told the board. “We take anything that is over a year old and submit it for a process of collection.”
In other action trustees voted to:
• Approve all loan and lease payments due in 2020. These include: Heckart Science & Allied Health, $599,625, UMB; Truman Regional Education Center/Clinton, $197,828, TRCDC; Lake Ozarks campus, $148,266, Corporate Group; Science Hall Boonville, $26,000, City of Boonville; Equipment Lease/Purchase Agreement TRANE, $459,974, Bank of America; Equipment Lease/Purchase Agreement/HP, $189,104, HP Financial Services Co.; Department of Economic Development, $115,337, Energize Missouri Loan; Copiers, $28,935, Marco; Mailing equipment, $5,876, Pitney Bowes; Eldon Career Center, $30,000, Eldon School District.
• Approve the sole bid from Clean River Recycling Solutions, Aurora, Ontario, Canada, for $40,936.50 for 70 recycling bins, 30 posters and shipping. Funding is 85% Solid Waste District Grant and 15% Facilities Management Budget.
The grant was received from the Region F Solid Waste District in conjunction with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The funding is from tipping fees collected at the landfill within the region, according to Facilities Director Justin O’Neal.
He told the Democrat the program will build on SFCC’s current recycling operations at a few locations on campus; the additional bins will allow the campus to have recycling containers in every building plus outdoor receptacles.
“We will have the capacity to also collect compostable materials in a partnership with the City of Sedalia when and if they are ready to add us to their program,” he continued. “We currently collect batteries from our facilities management for recycling, but we will expand this to collect them campus wide in order to prevent them from going to the landfill. Batteries are shipped off separately along with lightbulbs to special recycling centers.”
• In accordance with Policy and Regulation 3150, “authorization was granted to accept the quote from Nightwatch Security & Telephone, LLC and proceed with the Stauffacher fire alarm repair/upgrade. The current proprietary system from SimplexGrinnell is 27 years old with the only replacement parts available are used at a cost of $4,000-$5,000 and carries no warranty,” according to information in the meeting packet. Nightwatch Security already provides all of SFCC’s service, inspections, and annual testing on the current system. Since this was a life and safety issue, administration proceeded with the project. The total cost is $10,798.60 for materials, installation and programming. The funding source is the annual operating budget for Facilities Management.
• In accordance with Policy and Regulation 3150 authorization was granted to accept the change order No. 1 from Weatherproofing Technologies Inc. to install new Alpha Guard Walkway with granules and install new Rubber Triangle Blocks under piping for the Davis Multipurpose Center Roof Repair project. The cost of the change order is $17,847.45. The total cost of the project is $177,779.41. The funding source is the annual operating budget for Facilities Management.
• Authorize Sorrell, as confirmed by board treasurer Jerry Greer, to disburse $3,011,574.84 for the month of July.
Following the meeting, SFCC released enrollment numbers. The college has 3,040 in headcount, which is down approximately 7%. Officials remain optimistic enrollment will increase for the fall semester as they have new funding opportunities including the new Fast Track Program that begins Aug. 5 and additional scholarships still available that will be announced and promoted in the next few weeks.
