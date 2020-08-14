State Fair Community College announced Wednesday it received confirmation of two positive COVID-19 tests of individuals who have been present on the Sedalia campus.
According to SFCC Marketing Director Brad Henderson, both individuals are asymptomatic, isolating per Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and SFCC guidelines, and are cooperating with campus contact tracing.
“Both individuals recently moved into the residence hall and were tested as part of the COVID-19 protocol for campus housing this fall,” Henderson explained via email Thursday morning. “These individuals have been quarantined and will remain in isolation for 10 days. These students will have meals delivered to them and will be isolated from the other residents and the general population.”
These are the first cases confirmed on campus at SFCC for the fall 2020 term. College officials said they are aware of the potential for additional cases among students, faculty, staff and visitors. In a text alert to SFCC staff and students the college reminds everyone that they all have a role in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
The statement reads: “SFCC requires anyone on campus to wear an appropriate mask/face covering and observe social distancing requirements. We ask that you do your part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by adhering to the following practices:
• Discontinue in-person meetings and use Zoom or other virtual options when possible.
• Stay home when ill or if other family members are ill.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your face, eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Do not cough or sneeze into your hands.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Watch for common COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, fatigue, body aches, headache, cough, loss of taste or smell, difficulty breathing, sore throat, or diarrhea.
• Email COVID19@sfccmo.edu to report a positive diagnosis to exposure to COVID-19.”
According to Henderson, the college and the Pettis County Health Center will be involved in contact tracing to minimize the spread. Henderson added both students have been helpful and forthcoming in providing their known locations and contacts.
The start of classes remains Aug. 24.
“This (Aug. 24) will remain the case, as the college has invested significant resources to ensure on-site courses are adaptive to the pandemic, and can shift to hybrid or online delivery if needed,” Henderson said.
“While these are the first cases confirmed on campus for the Fall 2020 term, we are aware of the potential for additional cases among students, faculty, staff and visitors and remind everyone that we all have a role in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” SFCC President Dr. Joanna Anderson said via email. “SFCC requires anyone on campus to wear an appropriate mask/face covering and observe social distancing requirements.”
Ongoing updates regarding SFCC’s response to COVID-19 will be posted on www.sfccmo.edu/COVID-19.
