Kelly Asbury, State Fair Community College’s Small Business Development Center director, was named the 2019 Missouri SBDC State Star June 25.
State Star nominees are defined by being exemplary performers, making significant contributions to the Missouri SBDC program and having a passion for and strong commitment to small businesses. Asbury was chosen by her peers from across the state.
Asbury joined the Missouri SBDC team in 2017. Earlier this year, she received four awards at a program conference. This accomplishment and her commitment to helping small businesses are just some of the reasons why her peers nominated her for this national recognition.
State Director Greg Tucker congratulated all the nominees. He commended Asbury for being a hard-working, valuable member of the statewide team and an outstanding representative for the Missouri SBDC program.
Amy Jackson, SFCC’s The LearningForce executive director, congratulated Asbury for this prestigious recognition. The LearningForce offers workforce solutions, community education, the SBDC, commercial driving academy, and Kids College.
“Kelly is a valuable member of The LearningForce team serving entrepreneurs and small businesses in the West Central Missouri region,” said Jackson. “Her passion and commitment to entrepreneurial support and small business development, along with the positive impact of her work in the region, is truly exemplary.”
Upon her recognition, Asbury said she was humbled. She thanked her friends and those who have supported her. She said she believes being chosen by her network of peers is the true honor of being named the 2019 Missouri SBDC State Star.
Asbury will represent the Missouri SBDC program at the national America’s Small Business Development Center Conference in Long Beach, California, in September. She will attend the State Star Reception on the Queen Mary.
The Missouri SBDC helps business owners make confident decisions to start, grow and sell their businesses. Services are provided to all Missouri counties and the city of St. Louis in the form of training events and one-to-one counseling by appointment.
Through a partnership between the Small Business Administration, Missouri University Extension Business Development program, and State Fair Community College, the MOSBDC is able to provide no-cost business consulting and low-cost trainings to small businesses within the 12 counties Asbury serves. She has assisted clients in acquiring just under $5 million in loans/capital, creating 74 jobs, starting of 28 new business, counseling 265 clients, and providing 105 trainings for 711 participants since she joined the MOSBDC.
For more information about SBDC, contact Asbury at kasbury1@sfccmo.edu or 660-596-7350.
