Members of the State Fair Community College Board of Trustees and administrators met Tuesday morning to host a board meeting and seek public input.
The meeting was hosted at SFCC’s Lake of the Ozarks extended campus. It is the first in a number of planned meetings and work sessions at extended college sites. Administrators and trustees stated earlier this month it is their desire to host meetings at other campus locations to allow residents and stakeholders at those sites to have more input as SFCC begins to develop its next strategic plan.
The Democrat did not attend the meeting but spoke to college officials on Wednesday.
During the meeting, trustees voted to approve the hiring of Dawn Drinkard as SFCC Community Advocate for the Lake of the Ozarks campus.
According to information in the board meeting packet, Drinkard will serve SFCC in advancing the college’s mission in expanding and sustaining the college within Camden and Miller counties and surrounding communities of Lake of the Ozarks in an advocacy role. Drinkard began her duties Wednesday. She is contracted to serve through April. Drinkard’s salary is not to exceed $15,000 and will be paid through SFCC’s general fund. Trustee Jim Page voted no on the proposal.
“A community advocate will help SFCC connect with Lake of the Ozarks residents as we fight for our LOZ campus at Osage Beach,” SFCC President Dr. Joanna Anderson said Wednesday. “We want residents to know that they already have a comprehensive community college serving the lake region, which State Fair Community College has been doing for 35 years without local tax support.
“We are excited to have Dawn Drinkard fill this role,” she added. “Dawn served as program director of the MoWINs grants for the Missouri Community College Association and worked closely with SFCC in that capacity. She is a long-time lake resident with many connections and a talented professional who understands the value SFCC brings to the lake area.”
Trustees discussed the Camdenton School Board’s decision to place an item on a future ballot to make the school district part of the Ozarks Technical Community College tax district, according to SFCC Marketing and Communications Director Brad Henderson. The SFCC Board discussed various options to address this concern, including increasing more advertising and starting a petition expressing their concerns with the proposal.
Trustees approved Anderson to proceed with a general election for two board positions on the April 7 ballot. The terms of trustees Jerry Greer and Ron Wineinger are set to expire in April.
Neither Greer nor Wineinger indicated they are seeking reelection at this time, according to information provided to the Democrat.
Filing for the two seats will begin Tuesday, Dec. 17 and will run through Jan. 21. According to SFCC Board Policy 0320, individuals seeking a term on the board must be citizens of the United States and resident taxpayers of the State Fair Community College District. They must reside in the state for one year preceding their election or appointment and be at least 21.
In the President’s report, Anderson introduced Lynn Farrell, who provided a report from the Oct. 20 Classic Country Jamboree presented by the Genuine Country Music Association benefitting SFCC Lake of the Ozarks and the Soccer Association.
Farrell estimated a crowd of 500 attended the event. A total for the fundraiser is not final at this time. Anderson also reported Dr. Brent Bates and his team presented SFCC’s MoExcels proposal on Tuesday. SFCC is requesting $4.9 million for a Center of Excellence in Advanced Manufacturing and Automation Training. SFCC’s proposal is ranked first in new proposals for the second round with funding over two years dependent upon legislative appropriation and approval.
In other actions the board:
• Discussed options for future residence halls. The college is renting apartments from Stone Creek Apartments to house students. Discussion centered on the RFP that was posted publicly and the lack of responses by local developers.
• Accepted the $13,100 bid from IProjectSolutions of Liberty for the purchase of IPlantables. The materials will be used by the Construction Management Department. The funding source is 75% enhancement grant and 25% local funding.
• Accepted the $33,595.07 bid from SMC Electric of Sedalia for device network trainers. The trainer will be used by the Industrial Technology Department. The funding source is 75% enhancement grant and 25% local funding.
• Heard a report by Dean of Allied Health Dr. Rhonda Hutton Gann regarding the health care programs serving the Lake of the Ozarks Campus. Director of Practical Nursing Tara Weber presented the data for the nursing program at LOZ.
According to information provided at the meeting, “there are 25 students admitted annually into each program (LPN and RN). There have been 70 LPN and 58 RN graduates in five years. Of the students at LOZ, 85% progress from LPN to RN program. Graduates of the LOZ program keep 50% of students in the area for employment. This workforce produces $4 million annually. In 2019, SFCC LOZ nursing graduates served 3,712 hours of clinical studies with 800 patients at Lake Regional Health System.”
Director of Associate degree Nursing Allison Brosch gave an overview of the RN program and introduced students Nicole Sans (Camdenton), Krista Fleshman (Russellville), and Kristina Golden (Eldon) from the program who spoke about their experiences.
