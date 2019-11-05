The State Fair Community College Marketing and Communications department has received the gold medal at the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations (NCMPR) District 5 conference for Marathon, the college’s magazine for friends and alumni of the college.
“It is an honor and a testament to the talent and passion of this department,” said Brad Henderson, executive director of Marketing and Communications. “This was our first issue of Marathon, so obviously we are pleased to be recognized by so many of our peers.”
SFCC took the top honor, beating out other community colleges from Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, the Canadian province of Manitoba, Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands.
NCMPR is a professional organization for individuals involved in marketing, communications, public relations and enrollment management at community and technical colleges. NCMPR provides professional development opportunities, advocates on behalf of the profession and the institutions it serves and recognizes professional excellence.
Marketing and Communications also won the bronze medal (third place) for a postcard series that promoted the college’s fine arts, theatre, music programs and the Daum Museum of Contemporary Art that is located on the Sedalia campus.
Marketing and Communications has submitted those publications and others for consideration at the national NCMPR conference next spring. Besides Henderson, other staff members are Sherlyn Nail, writing services manager; Cheryl Landers, design services manager; and Megan Spenser, social media coordinator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.