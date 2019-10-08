Students at State Fair Community College who plan to transfer to the University of Missouri-Columbia learned on Friday their path has become easier thanks to an articulation agreement signed by MU and community colleges throughout Missouri.
The agreement between MU and a number of the state’s community colleges is important, according to SFCC President Dr. Joanna Anderson.
“The agreement we signed Friday is similar to one we had in place but it reemphasizes the commitment MU has in seeking our students,” Anderson said by phone Monday afternoon. “The agreement is not that unusual but what sets this one apart from others is the fact that MU is reaching out to us saying, ‘we want your students.’”
The agreement comes “on the heels of significant growth in the University of Missouri’s transfer student population,” according to a press release from MU. The articulation agreement signed on Friday “highlights the shared commitment to increase opportunities for student access and success.”
“Missouri’s community colleges play such a vital role across our state and in the lives of so many students and their families,” MU Chancellor Alexander N. Cartwright said in the release. Cartwright attended community college prior to transferring and receiving his bachelor’s and doctoral degrees from the University of Iowa, according to the release.
“I know firsthand how a two-year college can lead to a premier university like Mizzou and promising career,” Cartwright commented. “As the state’s flagship, land-grant university, it’s our responsibility to ensure that the pathways to Mizzou are clear and that we’re doing everything we can to support the success of all of our students.”
The support MU is offering to students is key, according to Anderson. MU is making an effort to not only reach out to SFCC and community college students but is also working to make transfer students feel welcome on a new campus, she said.
“As a junior, often you have no relationship with your transfer college,” Anderson explained. “At times, you can feel left out. This new program (TEAM) helps transfer students with connections and provides opportunities they may have missed.”
Transfer Experience and Advising Mentors, or TEAM, is a 10-week program that combines one-on-one mentoring and weekly group meetings to assist transfer students in their professional, academic and personal development.
Anderson noted a former SFCC student, Sean Munley, is now a member of the TEAM Executive Board at MU.
Munley, who was in attendance at Friday’s signing, is pursuing a degree in meteorology at MU.
“I was fortunate to sit by Sean on Friday,” Anderson said. “He is so excited to be pursuing his degree there. He said all of his credits from SFCC transferred well and that the TEAM program helped him to make connections when he started at MU.”
In addition to a transfer center on campus, several colleges and departments at MU also have groups that assist transfer students in meeting others in the program, learning about campus involvement, and exploring undergraduate research opportunities and other resources, according to information from MU.
The agreement, signed by a dozen community colleges in the state, offers students who have met certain requirements guaranteed admission to Mizzou. Requirements include meeting MU’s admissions requirements and having completed an associate’s degree in arts, applied science in nursing or teaching; or completing a 43-hour general education block of courses.
Among the more than 30,000 students taking classes at the University of Missouri this fall, 1,192 are new students transferred to Mizzou from other institutions. Nearly half of MU’s new transfer students are from Missouri community colleges, according to MU.
While specific numbers for SFCC students who transfer to MU were not available at press time, Anderson noted many of State Fair’s students who transfer to MU do so because they are seeking specific degree programs not available at other universities.
The majority of SFCC students transfer to the University of Central Missouri or Central Methodist University, according to Anderson. SFCC has similar articulation agreements in place with a number of four-year institutions, Anderson said.
Other two-year community colleges included in the agreement are East Central College, Jefferson College, Metropolitan Community College (all campuses), Mineral Area College, Moberly Area Community College, North Central Missouri College, Ozarks Technical Community College (all campuses), St. Charles Community College, St. Louis Community College (all campuses), Crowder College and Three Rivers Community College.
“MU recognizes our students, and community college students in general, do well as transfer students,” Anderson said. “They are very interested in our students because they know they are successful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.