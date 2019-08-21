In many respects, Garry Sorrell has been at State Fair Community College since its beginnings. A student in the college’s first classes offered in 1968, Sorrell has served as the Vice President of the Business Office for the past 13 years.
Now it is time to move on. Sorrell has announced his retirement from the college he said gave him his start.
“The college provided me an excellent start to my education, and I considered it an honor and a privilege to be able to return and give a little back,” he said.
Sorrell began his tenure at SFCC on Feb. 1, 2006. The position has expanded throughout the years as the college has offered more programs and has grown. Sorrell is responsible for the Business Office (Finance and Administration), payroll, facilities management, and auxiliary services (Food Service and the Campus Store).
“The changes I have seen during my tenure has been an increase in the demand for career and technical programs, and workforce development initiatives,” Sorrell explained. “The college has grown significantly over the years both on campus, with the addition of the Heckart Science and Allied Health Center, and expansion at several of the extended campus sites, Boonville, Clinton, Lake of the Ozarks, Eldon, Warsaw, and Whiteman Air Force Base.”
Sorrell had originally requested Jan. 31 as the date of his retirement but finding his replacement has been a lengthy process. Sorrell has agreed to stay until the college’s audit is completed in October. He will also help with the transition for Keith Acuff, who has been hired as Sorell’s replacement and began Aug. 16.
According to SFCC President Dr. Joanna Anderson, Sorrell will be missed.
“It has been a pleasure working with Vice President Garry Sorrell as he is a wise, trusted and exemplary professional,” Anderson commented. “Garry brought extensive knowledge of higher education to his position at SFCC along with experience from the private sector, which has served our college well.
“One very unique attribute is Garry’s firsthand knowledge of our history and 50-year progress as a college. Garry was a student when the doors opened at State Fair Community College in 1968. He has seen SFCC transform from Plywood U into the beautiful campus we know today,” Anderson continued. “That institutional knowledge is irreplaceable. Garry’s oversight of our business operation and facilities has ensured we are good stewards of state and local resources and a good investment for donors. Garry can be proud of the leadership he has provided in maintaining good reserves while also addressing the maintenance and repair needs of our institution.”
Anderson said Sorrell has experienced state budget cuts, student enrollment challenges and program expansions and “has kept SFCC in a sound financial position through it all.”
“One of the biggest testaments to Garry’s leadership is the respect and admiration of his staff,” Anderson said. “We wish Garry the very best in retirement; it is most deserved.”
Sorrell too will miss those he has worked with during his tenure at SFCC.
“The best part of my job is working with a dedicated staff that takes pride in their job which in turn makes my job easier,” Sorrell commented. “As for the fondest memories, I would say it’s the people I’ve worked with and seeing the students that have struggled, succeed, and continue on to bigger and better things.”
As for his plans, Sorrell said his wife, Betty, who semi-retired in December 2017, spending time with his family is at the forefront.
“I want to catch up on some hunting and fishing, and doing some traveling with my wife, and I heard some mention of a ‘honey do’ list,” Sorrell said. “Retirement is the point at which someone stops working, especially because of having reached a particular age or because of ill health. For me, age is relative, and I still have my health, so the decision to stop working was to leave while people were wanting me to stay instead of staying until people were wanting me to leave.”
