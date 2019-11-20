Last week, Gov. Mike Parson announced the award of more than $7.8 million to 226 projects across Missouri for customized training assistance through the Department of Economic Development’s Missouri One Start program.
“No matter where you go, from Hayti to Maryville or Neosho to Hannibal, businesses need workers with the skills to get the job done,” Parson said in a press release. “Helping employers train new and existing workers helps them stay competitive, and that means growth for the business and for our state’s economy.”
Missouri One Start helps Missouri businesses stay competitive by providing resources to train and upskill their new and existing employees, according to information from the Governor’s Office. As a division within the Department of Economic Development, it serves Missouri companies in creating and maintaining their workforce. Businesses must meet eligibility standards to be considered for the program.
State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce administers the Missouri One Start programs for the region.
“Sixteen manufacturing companies and the State Fair Training Consortium comprised of all 16 companies were awarded Missouri One Start annual customized training grant funds in the amount of $670,000 to train 4521 workers in SFCC | The LearningForce’s 14-county service region,” Executive Director for the Learning Force Amy Jackson said Tuesday. “The grant funds can offset the cost of specific customized training for a company’s workforce in the areas of production, technical, safety, quality, leadership and workplace skills. These funds are available to the eligible company between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2020, and administered through SFCC | The LearningForce.”
The Missouri One Start customized training program provides eligible companies with resources to train or upskill their employees according to specific workforce needs. Flexibility within the program allows companies to choose how the training is provided, according to the release.
Jackson noted the grant funds are awarded to the company to be utilized for training.
“The funds are administered by State Fair Community College | The LearningForce,” Jackson explained. “The company can utilize their funds to enlist the college to provide the eligible customized training for the company’s workforce training needs.”
The need to train as well as retain qualified workers in the state has been a top priority of Parson during his administration.
“Finding workers is the number one challenge facing businesses and economic developers today,” Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said in a statement. “Efforts like Missouri One Start are going to unlock Missouri’s economic potential and set us apart from other states vying to attract new businesses or looking to lure our employers away from Missouri.”
Missouri One Start was included in Senate Bill 68, which was signed into law by Parson in July.
“Missouri One Start is the state’s leader in tailored workforce recruitment and customized training solutions – dedicated to helping businesses grow,” Missouri One Start Director Kristie Davis said in the release. “Missouri One Start is a comprehensive workforce program that ensures businesses have the right workforce, with the right skillset, at the right time.”
State Fair also plays a role in the implementation of the Missouri One Start Project.
“Additionally, SFCC | The LearningForce administers the multi-year Missouri One Start New Jobs Training Project and Job Retention Training Project funds for companies in SFCC’s 14-county region to add new jobs to a new or existing manufacturing facility or retained and retrain existing workers for an existing manufacturing facility,” Jackson said. “Currently, SFCC | The LearningForce has three active New Jobs Projects resulting in 803 new jobs and almost $1.5 million in training funds and two Job Retention Training Projects retaining 220 existing jobs with $630,000 in training funds.”
To learn more about Missouri One Start, visit missourionestart.com. For more information on SFCC’s Learning Force, visit www.sfccmo.edu/thelearningforce.
