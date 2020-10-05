State Fair Community College is accepting bids for the construction of the Olen Howard Workforce Innovation Center, with plans to break ground on the facility in November.
The 38,500-square-foot facility will be on the southeast corner of the Sedalia campus, which was the original site of the college’s first building – “Plywood U.” The center will more than double the college’s capacity in precision machining and welding, and expand other programs such as industrial maintenance, robotics, logistics, leadership/supervisory skills, and apprenticeships. College officials hope to open the center in spring 2022.
The Workforce Innovation Center will increase the pipeline of students pursuing high-demand, technical careers; provide under-served and nontraditional populations with avenues to obtain technical skills training; and give area employers the opportunity to skill-up and train workers locally, according to a news release.
“State Fair Community College prides itself on being responsive to the community’s needs, and workforce development is definitely a huge need,” SFCC President Dr. Joanna Anderson said in the release. “In fact, our first technical trades programs, automotive and welding, were started in 1971 with a state grant when Sedalia faced a workforce shortage of trained mechanics. Now, more than 50 years later, we are responding to current state and local workforce demands.”
During the Sept. 24 Board of Trustees work session, Anderson told the board the center will enable SFCC to expand degree-seeking student capacity in welding technology from 30 to 48 students. In precision machining technology, the increase is from 32 to 60 students.
According to Anderson, the center will also be a training facility for area high school juniors and seniors taking occupational preparatory courses in welding and precision machining through SFCC’s Career and Technical Center Program.
In a grant application prepared by SFCC Foundation Executive Director Mary Treuner from the Sunderland Foundation, Treuner explained, “Career and technical education can help bring disadvantaged individuals secure good paying jobs.
“Demographics for 2018-19 show 84% of precision machining and 64% of welding students seeking certificates and degrees were first generation students compared to 48% for all SFCC students,” Treuner said. “Further, 84% of precision machining and 86% of welding students were low income (Pell eligible) versus 45% for all SFCC students, and 18% of welding students were from minority populations which is higher than the college’s overall minority population.”
SFCC is seeking $2 million for the center from the Sunderland Foundation.
Both programs typically have high placement rates for the students who complete the programs. Additionally, the ability to expand certification and credentials will enable students to meet the qualifications for new job positions in SFCC’s service region that yield a 29% higher wage of $23.83 per hour versus the 14 county wage average of $17.06 per hour, according to information presented to the board.
“For low income students earning the state’s minimum wage, they can expect to earn approximately $31,000 more per year over their career with the additional skills training,” Anderson said. “This in turn has a tremendous economic impact on the communities SFCC serves.”
As part of the Stronger Workforce, Greater Community Capital Campaign brochure, according to Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County, approximately 1,200 new jobs are anticipated over the next five years (before COVID-19) to the area. Each job’s average earning potential is more than $59,000 a year, representing an overall local economic impact of approximately $1 billion annually.
The college revealed plans for the Workforce Innovation Center on Dec. 3 when SFCC announced it had received a significant contribution from Olen Howard’s daughters, Darlene Bradbury and Shirley Rowden.
According to information from SFCC, Howard was a former Sedalia resident who was born in 1925 in Knobby in rural Benton County. He graduated from Climax Springs High School in 1943. Howard and his brother, Marvin, started Howard Construction in 1945, and he later started Howard Farms, Howard Quarries and Howard Ready Mix.
In addition to the Howard donation, SFCC received a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development in partnership with the City of Sedalia as part of the Workforce Training Initiative.
The college also received $500,000 in Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) tax credits, which SFCC will offer to donors through the college’s capital campaign, Stronger Workforce, Greater Community: A Capital Campaign for the Olen Howard Workforce Innovation Center and Center for Excellence. The campaign goal is to raise $10 million to construct the new facility and renovate existing spaces.
The college is planning a groundbreaking ceremony in early November.
For more information, visit www.sfccmo.edu/OHWIC.
