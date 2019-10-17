Administrators at State Fair Community College have announced a series of public forums as a means to gain input as they move forward with developing the college’s strategic plan for the next five years.
“SFCC strives to be an exceptional student-centered college with programs and services that meet the needs of the students, businesses and communities we serve,” SFCC President Dr. Joanna Anderson said Wednesday. “During the community forums, attendees are asked to reflect on our vision, mission and values and provide feedback on what they think SFCC is doing well and areas that could be improved.
“An added benefit of the community forums is the opportunity to hear stories from our graduates and how SFCC has impacted their lives,” Anderson added. “We can use these wonderful examples to tell the SFCC story.”
SFCC hosted forums in Houstonia, Clinton and Green Ridge earlier this fall. Forums are scheduled at 6:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 at Lincoln High School, 101 West Lamine St., and 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the SFCC-Lake of the Ozarks campus, 3797 Osage Beach Parkway.
A meeting from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 is scheduled at Smith-Cotton High School, 2010 Tiger Pride Blvd., prior to the Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education meeting. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the session to offer input. Refreshments and door prizes will be available.
The dates and times for forums in Boonville, Smithton, La Monte, Cole Camp, Otterville, and Warsaw will be announced at a later date.
“The public forums are a means to solicit community feedback for strategic planning,” Director for Marketing for SFCC Brad Henderson told the Democrat. “Our last strategic plan was a five-year plan that ends in 2020.
“These forums will be an opportunity for stakeholders to influence our priorities, goals and expectations for the next five years,” he continued. “This process is important for any college, but even more so for a community college. It is an opportunity for people in our service areas to have direct input and ensure our goals align with the needs of the communities we serve. We have a large service area and this process will help us reach across those 14 counties.”
Henderson noted participation has been good, particularly in Clinton where there was a “great turnout from a variety of individuals representing the entire community including, private citizens and leaders of civic, industry, and education.”
The administration and members of the Board of Trustees are also planning to host some monthly board meetings and work sessions at extended campus sites, according to Anderson.
SFCC’s October board meeting will be at the Lake of the Ozarks campus. Administrators have tentatively planned their spring meeting at Clinton. A possible work session is being considered for the summer in Boonville.
For more information, contact Darci McFail, SFCC executive director of Institutional Effectiveness, at 660-596-7271 or dmcfail@sfccmo.edu.
