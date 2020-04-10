State Fair Community College received notification on Thursday it will receive more than $2 million as part of the federal government's CARES Act.
The CARES Act relief amount designated for SFCC is $2,446,914. At least half of the funds are required to go directly to students, according to information from Sen. Roy Blunt’s, R-Mo., office.
“We greatly appreciate the support of Sen. Blunt who advocated for this relief package for institutions of higher education,” SFCC President Dr. Joanna Anderson said via email Thursday evening. “I personally reached out to him as did all of the Missouri community college presidents and our MCCA (Missouri Community College Association) organization while the stimulus package was drafted.
“I also appreciate the advocacy of the American Association of Community Colleges. Community college students are especially vulnerable because they often are working low wage jobs and have fewer resources to access than other college students,” Anderson continued. “Many are attending community college to earn a degree or certificate that can help them achieve a better life.”
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced Thursday more than $6 billion will be distributed immediately to colleges and universities to provide direct emergency cash grants to college students whose lives and educations have been disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. The funding is available through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump less than two weeks ago, according to the Department of Education.
The CARES Act provides nearly $14 billion to support postsecondary education students and institutions. Colleges and universities are required to utilize the $6.28 billion made available Thursday “to provide cash grants to students for expenses related to disruptions to their educations due to the COVID-19 outbreak, including things like course materials and technology as well as food, housing, health care, and childcare,” according to the U.S. Department of Education.
To receive funds, higher education institutions must send the Department of Education a signed certification affirming they will distribute the funds in accordance with applicable law. The institution determines which students will receive the cash grants.
School allocations are set by formula prescribed in the CARES Act that is weighted significantly by the number of full-time students who are Pell-eligible but also takes into consideration the total population of the school and the number of students who were not enrolled full-time online before the coronavirus outbreak. The Department of Education is utilizing the most recent data available from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and Federal Student Aid for this calculation.
SFCC will focus on making sure the funds are spent appropriately, Anderson said. The college is waiting to receive all of the details and regulations of the relief package before allocating its portion of the funding.
Blunt, who serves as the Chairman of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies, said in a news release he commended the U.S. Department of Education for allocating $206 million in funding for Missouri colleges, universities, and trade schools in a news release.
Half of the funding announced this week, $103 million, will be immediately available for schools to make emergency cash grants to students to cover expenses like course materials, food, housing, and health care, the news release states. The second half will be allocated to schools in the coming weeks to offset other general expenses related to COVID-19, such as distance learning costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.