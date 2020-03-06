In one month, the State Fair Community College Board of Trustees will welcome two new members following the April 7, Municipal elections.
With trustees Ron Wineinger and Jerry Greer’s decision not to seek reelection four candidates: Justin Hubbs, WyAnn Lipps, topher Paszkiewicz, and Robert Parker have announced their candidacy for a seat on the board.
During Friday’s Pettis County Pachyderm meeting voters present were given the opportunity to hear three of the candidates in person. Parker was unavailable to attend as he was with family in Arizona. He did issue a statement read during the forum.
While there are differences between the candidates, all expressed a desire to want to serve the college as members of the board.
In his prepared remarks Parker commented that he and his wife have had the “opportunity to experience first-hand how much SFCC means not only to Sedalia but to the entire district.
“We also have had the opportunity to meet students at State Fair and hear how the opportunities offered at SFCC have impacted their lives in providing affordable educational opportunities and equipping students with career training to allow them to find desired employment.”
For Paszkiewicz who is the head chief at the Ivory Grille, career training is at the heart of his candidacy. Throughout his remarks Pas spoke of his desire for the college to explore the possibility of developing a culinary program.
“It is important to get students while they are young, while they are interested,” Paszkiewicz commented. “If we are able to offer programs they are interested in, they will come.”
He noted his belief a culinary/nutrition program would benefit many other programs at SFCC including the nursing program. That in turn may help to address the shortage of nurses in the area and state.
Lipps too feels there is room for growth in the nursing program especially in the field of care for patients suffering from Alzheimer’s. Lipps has been an advocate for the Alzheimer's Association for several years.
“I have said the best way to find yourself is in service to others,” Lipps explained. “Since we moved to Sedalia in 2006 my husband has worked as a Navigator for SFCC and as an adjunct professor. I have jumped into service and have served on the booster club for nine years. Whatever is needed I will jump in. SFCC is in our blood, it is our home.”
Like Lipps, Hubbs also has ties to the college. He has been a member of the SFCC Foundation Board for three years and cited his experience in retail business for more than 25 years and his service as a realtor as reason for consideration as a trustee.
“We need to tie into the skill sets we offer and continue to grow them.” Hubbs explained. “We need to continue to allow students to get the training they need for well paying jobs so they will remain in the community.
The three candidates present all expressed the need for communication in all areas of the college as well as a desire to try to maintain and improve upon both student faculty, staff and administration moral as ways to help the college grow.
They also expressed the need to have a presence in Jefferson City to lobby for increased funding for SFCC and higher education.
Voters will have a second opportunity to hear the candidates speak when the college hosts a public forum at 6 p.m. March 24 in the Heckart Allied Health Center. The public is invited to attend.
