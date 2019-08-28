The State Fair Community College Board of Trustees experienced in real time the work of the college’s campus resource officer Deputy David Hockaday during Tuesday morning’s meeting.
Hockaday, who was scheduled to give a presentation, arrived minutes late to the meeting as he was investigating a report of a suspicious bag found on campus.
Prior to the meeting, Hockaday had received a call of a “ticking” bag located in some trees. After securing the location he found three bags, one of which contained a ticking clock and a cardboard cylinder. Upon inspection the cylinder contained charcoal drawing pencils. Other bags in the area contained clothes and a tent, leading Hockday to believe the items may belong to a homeless college student.
The incident is just one example of the work Hockaday, of the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office, does at the college. During his presentation Hockaday summarized the work and training he provides at SFCC including safety, security and active shooter training for staff and faculty.
“We haven’t done an exercise like that done by the Sedalia School District 200,” Hockaday said. “It is something we are working on scheduling. We do have training on the history of active shooters, signs to look for, ways to ensure the safety of students and staff and what to do after an event.”
According to Hockaday, SFCC is implementing Phase II of a college-wide emergency broadcast system. They are also considering upgrades to the video system and additional locking devices on interior doors throughout campus.
He added he will be meeting with members of the Sedalia Fire and Police departments to discuss campus maps to develop a common terminology for buildings and locations.
“I might say we need to lock down an area and while it may be clear to us on campus because we are here every day, that area’s name may not be familiar to outside agencies,” Hockaday explained. “I’m also going to be making site visits to all of our extended campuses and will be bringing in local first responders to those campuses.”
Administrators and trustees thanked Hockaday for his commitment and service but also noted there is a need for additional resource personnel.
Dean of Student Services Dr. Autumn Porter emphasized that need.
“On just the first day of classes alone we issued a timely warning about a dangerous prisoner who escaped from Tipton while working at the Fair, had a student suffer a seizure on campus and dealt with a threat assessment in response to a student who wrote comments about a class syllabus they received,” Porter informed the board. “What happened this morning is one of the reasons we are working to bring back a behavioral intervention team. We need to help this individual find a place to shower, get a meal and find a place to live.”
According to SFCC President Dr. Joanna Anderson in her report to the board, college enrollment is down 7% for the fall semester and many Missouri community colleges are reporting similar declines. Most cited the state's strong economy as a reason for the decline.
SFCC is reporting an unduplicated headcount of 3,738 students, which is down from the highest enrollment for a fall semester when SFCC reported 5,085 students in 2014.
“We are heavily promoting the new Fast Track Program,” Anderson explained to trustees. “For the first time the state is offering a financial aid program for adults in the state. It is a way to help students (who qualify) to skill up and meet workforce demands.”
An initiative of Gov. Mike Parson, the Fast Track program is designed for non-traditional students who never attended college and for students who started college but left prior to the completion of their degree. Students who qualify must apply for financial aid. Fast Track funds can be used to meet any additional expenses.
In other actions trustees voted to:
• Approve proposed policy changes and regulations. According to Anderson, many of the policy changes and regulations were presented by the College Council. The council is designed to assist the president in planning for the future of the college, to work toward the achievement of the college’s strategic plan, to advise the president on matters of administrative policy and regulation and to ensure institutional effectiveness.
Trustees were presented the policy and regulation changes for a first read at the July 30 meeting. Since the meeting faculty and staff were given the opportunity to review and offer comment on the proposals. Only four comments were received and were addressed by SFCC Director of Human Resources Rachel Dawson.
Major changes in the personnel services include the combination of all leaves into one policy, revision of the sick leave policy to include immediate family, an update to the Equal Opportunity Statement, and revisions to the inclement weather policy.
The program viability is designed to create a system of annual review for all academic disciplines, technical programs, and allied health programs with the “objective to determine the continuation or termination of the programs/discipline and/or determine if the program/discipline needs enhancements and additional resources.” New programs and disciplines will not be held accountable to the proposed procedures until the fourth year to give time to develop and establish measures for accountability.
The general administration updates and revisions include descriptions and guidelines for committees and boards as well as regulations and descriptions of their responsibilities.
Trustee Jim Page voted no.
• Approve the addition of Keith Acuff as an authorized agent for signature for banking transactions for the college. Acuff has been hired as the new vice president for finance and administration replacing Garry Sorrell who has announced his retirement. Jerry Greer and Anderson are listed as authorized agents and will remain in that capacity.
• Delegate that Anderson has the authority to execute contracts, financial documents and other official documents necessary for the conduct of SFCC business that does not specifically require board action. Identical authority is given to Acuff.
• Accept the bid of Molly McGovern Consulting of Excelsior Springs for $28,500 for financial management environmental review, labor standards compliance, civil rights compliance, public participation requirements, contract documents and close out. Payment is contingent on SFCC receiving the Community Development Block Grant. The $500,000 grant, if approved, will be used for the proposed Work Force Training Center. McGovern is also responsible for work on any additional grants as they relate to the CDBG process. The funding source is college reserves.
• Re-adopt the Disclosure of Conflicts of Interest Policy adopted by the board on Sept. 1, 2017, for the next two-year period.
• Accept the bid of $22,017.22 from Town & County Equipment of Pilot Grove for one Hunter TCA34S Leverless Tire Changing Machine. Trustees accepted a second bid from the company in the amount of $17,450.33 for one GSP 9700 Road Force Elite fifth generation Tire Balancing Machine. The funding source is 75% enhancement grant and 25% local funding.
• Approved the payment of $3,530,358.15 in expenditures for the month of July.
