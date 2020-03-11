No matter how old a person may be at some point in their lives there was an inspiration that led them to express themselves. For a period in time their creativity took center stage and they were allowed to let others see their talents.
The students at Skyline Elementary have the opportunity to let the community see their artistic endeavors as they take part in a school wide art show now through Friday, March 13. Every student will have a piece of work they chose to exhibit during the event. Tonight, the public is invited to an artist’s reception to allow others to see the student’s work.
“Every year students produce fantastic artwork, I just could never figure out the logistics for hanging almost 500 pieces of art,” Skyline Art Teacher Kelsey Raines explained. “Luckily this year, everything came together.”
Staging a show has been a goal of Raines for the last four years. Planning and finding the time to accomplish the task were hurdles Raines was able to meet with the help of others.
“Kelly McFatrich, my principal, was extremely supportive of my ideas,” Raines said. “I was able to borrow display boards from NoBro Art Events and I had a student teacher (Pierce Johnson) that allowed me to have an extra set of hands to hang artwork. I also had Skyline PTA on board to pay the judge and help with set up.”
Raines found a judge who evaluated each piece. Students will be awarded ribbons for their work.
Every artist had a day where they were given their portfolio containing all of the pieces they had created during the school year. Each student was allowed to choose the one piece of artwork they wanted to display during the art show. The students created an artist statement describing their work. Each was asked to explain what they liked about their work and why it was their favorite.
“This activity allows the students to positively self-assess their progress as an artist and critical thinker,” Raines said of the show. “It also allows recognition of their hard work and is a way for them to express their creativity. It allows the community and parents to celebrate their accomplishments.”
The artist’s reception for the community and parents is from 4-6 p.m. Thursday in the Skyline Elementary Gym. The Scholastic Book Fair will be open during the reception.
