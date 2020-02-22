The passage of time can be a funny thing. At times, the days seem to fly by. In other cases, days can drag on with one day seeming to be exactly like the next.
Imagine if you are in kindergarten and anticipation is a big part of life. Imagine waiting to celebrate the 100th day of school, especially when the winter weather does not want to help matters.
On Wednesday, Feb. 19, students in the Sedalia School District 200 finally had the opportunity to celebrate their 100th day of school. For students in Tina Emery’s kindergarten classroom, the lessons of the day involved teamwork, STEM and writing activities.
The day began with a treasure hunt as students searched for 100 candy kisses hidden in the classroom. Emery wrote a number on every candy kiss. The students then had to say the number and place it in the correct spot on a 100 chart.
“We were working on number identification and being able to know where that number is on a 100 chart,” Emery explained. “We finished the lesson by counting by 1s and by 10s and found out that counting by 10s is so much faster.”
Students then listened as Emery read the book “Mr. Wolf's Chicken Stew.”
Emery explained in the book Mr. Wolf wants to make a chicken stew but wanted to fatten the chicken up first.
“He made the chicken 100 pancakes, 100 donuts, 100 pound cakes,” Emery said. “However, he was surprised when he was ready to catch the chicken that she had not gained any weight.
“He then found out that the chicken had 100 chicks,” she continued. “The chicks were so happy that the wolf gave them all the food so they gave him 100 kisses.”
The students listened for 100 to be mentioned. Once it was they shouted "100."
The next activity made Emery feel like she was Oprah Winfrey as she gave every student a “$100” bill. Combined with a history lesson discussing who is pictured on the real currency, the students then began a writing assignment.
“I told my students that I loved them so much that I was giving everyone $100,” Emery said. “They all cheered.”
The students thought about what they would like to buy with the money.
Tynlee Michaelis wrote, “If I had $100 I am going to buy my family dinner. I am also going to buy a Peppa Pig Camper.” Classmate Carter Dake said, “If I had $100 I would buy pizza and a toy and an ice cream truck,” while Ella Lindstrom decided she would use her money to buy American Girl doll clothes.
In the afternoon the students continued their STEM activities. Emery created nine different stations. In some of the stations, students were asked to be engineers and designers creating something from building blocks, plastic cups or other items. In other stations, the kindergartners were using math and counting. According to Emery, their favorite stations were the cup stacking and counting to see how many licks it took to finish a sucker.
“These stations were loved by all my students,” Emery explained. “They like doing hands-on activities because they feel successful in what they are doing.
“Kindergarten classes need hands-on activities to help them learn,” she continued. “We incorporate many hands-on activities in our lessons.”
