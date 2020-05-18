On Monday, Today Show morning news anchor Craig Melville commented that for the Class of 2020, the end of their senior year “isn’t your story but rather just a chapter in your story.”
For those graduating in 2020, the future is theirs to write amidst the struggles of the COVID-19 pandemic. While it may not be what they or anyone could have ever imagined, for some their focus is on what they believe truly matters.
“So Smithton is officially closed until further notice and I had what could be my last ever softball practice,” Caitlin Frazee, a senior at Smithton R-VI, wrote in a Facebook post March 17. “Although I saw this coming, it seems so unreal — I am heartbroken and honestly having trouble processing all of this, but I am telling myself what we all try to remember going forward. We need to remember that God has everything under control. There is nothing we can do about the situation we are in, so there is no use being angry at people who are canceling events.”
Frazee explained in the post that as frustrating as it is to have events canceled, school superintendents are making “the best choices they can with no precedent to help them.”
“This crisis is something we will never forget,” Frazee posted. “To all of the seniors, I feel your pain. We are losing experiences that we have looked forward to our whole lives, but we have to be thankful for all of the other ‘senior’ things we did get to do and learn that we should never take anything for granted.”
Frazee explained via email she and her classmates have been “pretty sad about everything ending.
“As seniors, it is hard to process that we walked through the halls on our way to class for the last time and didn’t even realize it,” she said. “I think the hardest part for a lot of us is knowing all of the traditions we will not get to participate in.”
There are Smithton senior traditions she and her classmates have looked forward to for 13 years. At first, Frazee wrote, “it was really hard to believe that we were going to miss a lot of milestones, but I think over time we have learned a lot from this crazy experience.
“Although it is still extremely disappointing, we understand that the decisions have been made to protect people’s health and it just teaches us that we can never take anything for granted because it can be over even quicker than you expected.”
Frazee said she has been staying in touch with friends and family during the past few months, adding it’s been great to still be able to talk to loved ones.
“We have had family Zoom meetings with both sides of the family and my youth group at church has even had group FaceTimes,” she said. “I have been Zooming and FaceTiming some of my best friends pretty often throughout being quarantined at home. We don’t have any new news, but it is good to be able to see them and talk to them when we haven’t got to hang out in so long.”
As for her next chapter, there are still some unknowns. Frazee has been accepted to St. Louis University where she plans to major in social work. She wrote in a scholarship application that her future degree will help her understand the best ways to help the community and those around her.
“After college, I plan to give back to my community by working in a field that I can help individuals in my community who are struggling,” she said.
Despite the perceived losses, Frazee, like other students, knows time will help to determine how the story unfolds for the Class of 2020.
“None of this seems fair, but God has a plan,” Frazee wrote in her post on March 17. “It may not seem like it and we definitely cannot tell what it is but God does have a plan.
“As hard as it is, we have to accept it,” she continued. “I am definitely not to this point yet, but all we can do is pray — pray for wisdom, guidance, and refuge. And know that God will get us through this and it will be OK.”
