Legendary coach Heywood Brown is credited with saying, “Sports do not build character. They reveal it.”
On Friday, Sept. 20 during a home football game between the Smith-Cotton Tigers and the Hickman Kewpies, the character of both teams and the heart and drive of one athlete were revealed for all in attendance. Now, thanks to social and mainstream media, the nation has been able to share in the story of P.J. Allred.
Born at 36 weeks, Allred spent the first 28 days of his life in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. According to his mother, Val Corpe, Allred was placed on life support and was not expected to live.
“At six months, I felt something was wrong and took him back to Columbia,” Corpe said. “Services were immediately ordered. He was diagnosed with severe cerebral palsy, profound hearing loss and would likely never be able to sit. They gave (him) a life expectancy of 18 years.”
Little did the doctors know the fight and determination of their patient. Seventeen years of speech, physical and occupational therapy ended last year as Allred was managing well. His neurologist has since given Allred a normal life expectancy.
One thing that has gotten Allred through difficult times in his life is his love of sports.
“P.J. has loved sports as long as I can remember,” Corpe said. “He used to spend hours outside running plays with an imaginary team against Peyton Manning. He would often tell me he would be a famous quarterback.”
Allred has been a member of the varsity football team for three years. He has played basketball, baseball, and soccer since he was young and throughout school.
S-C Head Football Coach Charlie McFail has been alongside Allred for many of those years as a coach, mentor and friend.
“P.J. has been a blessing,” McFail said this week by email. “He reminds me why I have played and coached sports for over 40 years. Because they are fun and it is fun to push yourself to try to reach higher and higher goals.
“P.J. has worked for a long time to develop skills to be able to carry a football while wearing all that equipment,” McFail continued. “He has worked twice as hard as most kids to be able to do the easy things. While most kids get to play in games all the time, P.J. did all the work and practice, just hoping that he may get one chance. That chance came last Friday.”
According to McFail, the chance to get Allred into the game was a spur of the moment decision.
“As a staff we were trying to find something to end the night with some success,” McFail said of the play. “On the series before we were trying to throw the ball and ended up throwing an interception.
“When we got the ball back again we were still looking for some positive plays to give some inspiration to our team,” he continued. “Nothing was working as planned so we decided to go with a P.J. play.”
Allred has been a full participant in the program for three and a half years without one live play on the football field, McFail noted.
“His perseverance, work ethic, and determination was just what we needed at that time,” McFail said. “We called a timeout to let the officials know what we were going to do, so they could alert the Hickman team. P.J.'s play would not be possible without the cooperation and sportsmanship of the officiating crew, the Hickman coaching staff, and the Hickman players.”
For Allred, that one play — an 80-yard touchdown run — is one that will forever remain in his mind.
“It means a lot to me after being on varsity for three straight years, I finally got my chance to shine,” Allred said this week by email. “It felt good and kind of sad. I want to go back to that moment again.”
Allred described the play: “I was going about 25 miles per hour it felt like. I was full-throttle. I saw a big hole to the right side, I busted right through. When both teams including cheerleaders came to congratulate me, I felt like it was a dream.”
The reality is Allred may have one of the purest perspectives of the game of many athletes.
“Sports is like life,” Allred said. “It makes you a better person on and off of the field. On the field, playing sports, I am just one of the team. Many of them are like family.
“We have been playing sports together for years,” he continued. “I have many good friends from sports. We look out for each other. I am pretty competitive on the field. I like to win, not lose. That game was special. It’s not always about the score. That night, brotherhood met brotherhood. We were all there for the love of the game.”
It is something Allred has reminded so many others since last Friday night.
“As coaches and players, we get wrapped up in wins and losses, which is understandable when that much time and effort is devoted to doing something,” McFail commented. “Friday night showed us that there is more to sport than just the outcome.”
It is something Smith-Cotton High School Principal Wade Norton has admired in Allred for years.
“P.J. has a heart we all strive to have. A strong, committed, and always loving heart,” Norton said. “... As a principal, it has been an honor watching P.J. grow as a young man. I look forward to his future. I know it won't be boring and he will accomplish all the goals he sets in front of him.”
As his mother, Corpe expressed her gratitude to all who have been a part of this week in her son’s life.
“He has watched on the sidelines and cheered others on, at the same time feeling frustrated that he is unable to do the things others do effortlessly,” Corpe reflected. “Regardless, he is the happiest young man I know.
“When PJ led the team, went out as a captain for the coin toss, we were so excited for him,” she continued. “Coach McFail had promised to try to get him on the field this year. Down 40 points, with seconds to go, my husband, Tony, said this might be his moment. I was so excited to see him running that field… so many emotions. We were overwhelmed with the joy everyone experienced from watching a young man realize his dream. The Hickman boys gave up a shut-out record for my son. Priceless!”
McFail too has felt many of those emotions during this week.
“PJ is a great kid that has had to fight battles his whole life,” McFail commented. “Through all that he has developed a positive, infectious attitude that will not let him stop trying to do the things that he loves. He supports his teammates and coaches and is always around to cheer us on or pick us up when we need it.”
