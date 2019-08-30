Math, and especially more complex math such as geometry, can be daunting for many. Smith-Cotton High School sophomores and juniors discovered Thursday many of the lessons of math are “plane” simple and rather “sweet” to master if you know the correct terminology.
Students in Ashley Beard’s geometry classes used candy corn and marshmallows as they worked through on a lesson geometrical terms.
“In geometry understanding the basic definitions and their notation are key to success in later units, so the students are spending time on practicing the notation and definitions of the keywords,” Beard explained following her second-period class. “I saw this idea on Pinterest and decided to expand it to include more definitions.”
Students were given a homework assignment on Wednesday to define seven of 20 terms that form a basis for understanding geometry. Beard asked questions about each of the terms, asking for a definition. Following their responses, the students then used the candy corn and marshmallows to illustrate the definitions on sheets of construction paper. Marshmallows became points and candy corn was used to illustrate rays.
For Beard, the reasons for diving into a hands-on learning activity on only the third day of class were as obvious as connecting the points (marshmallows) of a straight line.
“I believe the students like hands-on activities because it allows them to be creative and helps them engage fully in class,” Beard commented. “I am hoping the students will remember this activity the entire year and can remember exactly how they constructed each definition.”
Beard, who is in her third year of teaching, added she is also using the activity to show the students that just because they are in high school does not mean they cannot have fun with crafts.
“Sometimes it is good to have days that allow the students to go back to the days of elementary school activities,” she said.
As to the age-old question that may date back to Euclid (365-300 B.C.) and the birth of geometry, “why do we have to learn this stuff, I’m never going to use it,” Beard has a response.
“I always tell my students that I am teaching them different tools such as problem-solving, and how to overcome a struggle that they can apply anywhere in their life,” she explained. “They may not directly use the material, but the skills they learn on how to approach a problem will be used each day in their lives.”
