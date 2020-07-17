Thursday evening marked the first of two milestones in the lives of many Smith-Cotton seniors as members of the Class of 2020 attended their senior prom.
Two days later, on July 18, many of those seniors will take part in a second rite of passage as Commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2020 will be hosted at 5 p.m in the Mathewson Exhibition Center on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. Students from Smith-Cotton and Whittier will participate.
Smith-Cotton High School Principal Wade Norton explained it is important to try to provide as many of the “normal” events for the students as possible during a year that has been anything but normal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We felt it was important to move forward with all our normal’ events for the class of 2020,” Norton said in an email prior to prom. “We want the kids to see we can adapt, we can change, and we can still celebrate.
“The kids understand safety,” he continued. “They are the generation that has seen their school change in many ways under the umbrella of safety. They might not all agree, but I believe they know we are trying to look out for their best interest.”
One way the district is attempting to keep students safe is with masks.
Masks were required to be worn at prom by all in attendance. The only time students were allowed to remove the masks were for photos at the Selfie Station provided by DJ David Wolf.
Masks will also be required to be worn by graduates and all in attendance at commencement following a 6-1 decision during a special Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education meeting July 9.
The students at prom didn’t seem to mind the mask requirement as many made them part of their formal attire, coordinating them with their dresses and tuxedos.
As early as 5 p.m., several couples, their parents and friends gathered at the Pettis County Courthouse square for pictures before arriving at The Venue for the prom.
Many admitted just having the opportunity to be together for a special evening made the night memorable.
Senior Zane Schnakenberg and his date Veronica Gorpinich, a junior, along with senior Lucas Hankis and his date, junior Abby Bruce, were among those who noted they were grateful to the school for all they had for the students since the mandatory cancellation of school by the state in mid-March.
“(This year) really hasn’t been too hard,” Hankis said. “The school has been doing a good job. They did the best they could.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.