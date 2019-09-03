It has taken careful planning, research and time but the efforts of the Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education, administration and staff have become reality as Smith-Cotton High School became the first of Sedalia 200’s 10 schools to begin TREC (Transform, Reach, Elevate, and Connect), the district’s 1:1 initiative.
Launched on the first day of school Aug. 27, all SCHS students now have access to an individual Chromebook for use in and out of the classroom, making the technology ratio 1:1.
While many school districts across the nation have had a 1:1 initiative for several years, it is a first for Sedalia.
The Planning
“The administration and technology department has had discussions for several years concerning costs and the effectiveness of similar programs,” Assistant Superintendent Todd Fraley explained. “We felt that our district might finally be ready and have the infrastructure to successfully implement a 1:1 program.”
In recent years the district has been taking advantage of the E-rate program to offset infrastructure costs and upgrade its network systems capabilities. E-rate is a federally funded program which allows school districts to take advantage of matching funds on certain types of equipment that provide computer networks and Wi-Fi; the district pays 20% of the cost of the components and installation.
According to Fraley, Sedalia 200 network systems are now fully capable of handling the amount of internet traffic required to implement 1:1.
“Our administration and technology experts spent this past year researching these programs, interviewing other districts, and observing the implementation process,” Fraley noted. “They spent a lot of time working with the Springfield School District which implements 1:1 in all high schools on a much larger scale and has done so for many years. Bottom line is that we did our homework before implementing this initiative.”
SCHS Principal Wade Norton agrees staff preparation was key to the program’s successful launch.
“The first six months were focused on staff,” Norton explained. “We knew the program had to have a strong knowledgeable base to be successful.”
Staff training focused on the SAMR model, blended learning, and Canvas, the district’s online learning management system. SAMR is a model designed to help educators infuse technology into teaching and learning, Norton said.
“We wanted the technology to enhance our core curriculum,” Norton explained. “Our technology is a tool, not a standalone device. Trainers were excited by the overwhelming positive response by all Smith-Cotton staff.”
The trainers are the district’s two instructional technology specialists and two secondary instructional coaches, Andrea Curtis, Ashley Raetz, Madeline Kempton and Courtney Davis.
“We knew quickly that six months was a very tight timeline for full implementation of our TREC program,” Norton said. “We decided that we would develop pilot groups that would fully integrate Canvas into their courses.
“Those teachers came in on their own time and worked from home his summer to develop courses within Canvas,” Norton added. “Even if not in a pilot course, all students will have experiences in Canvas throughout the 2019-20 school year.”
Smith-Cotton's plan is to open Canvas to all parents during the 2020-21 school year. Parents will be able to access Canvas as observers to see class calendars, student activities, course grades, and communicate with teachers, among other features.
Norton as well as district administrators said they believe this will help improve communication and promote a blended learning environment. The Canvas program is used by a majority of colleges and universities.
Implementation
The cost of implementing a school-wide program included the purchase of the Chromebooks, professional development, Canvas, and an increase in bandwidth for the district.
“Monies previously spent by individual building-level tech supply budgets were re-allocated for a larger bulk purchase which also drives down cost,” Fraley said. “Another cost savings was the realignment of our networking agreement with Midwest Computech.”
According to Fraley, Midwest now stores data on secure off-site servers which the district pays for through a fixed cost per month that includes technical support. Previously, the district owned its own storage equipment and servers and had to budget for covering the cost of replacing this hardware on a continual basis. The centralization of district technology purchasing in bulk and adjustments to building-level budgeting has allowed the district to afford the added technology.
The district allocated $313,000 for the purchase of additional Chromebooks. The four-year lease agreement with Apple was $60,940. The addition of two technology education specialists hired to coordinate Pre-K through 12th grade usage added an estimated $100,000 in payroll.
Though 1:1 is being implemented at SCHS it is a district goal to infuse all levels with additional technology Pre-K through 12th grade, according to Fraley.
“We want our children to have the same opportunities and be just as competitive when they leave us for college and or the workforce,” Fraley commented. “New studies are beginning to show that children are learning in different ways because of the influence of technology on the human brain from the earliest of ages.”
The district has enough devices at Smith-Cotton Junior High to make the student to device ratio approximately two students per device. Once 1:1 is successfully initiated at SCHS, the district team will evaluate its effectiveness and budget constraints to determine if 1:1 is best suited at the junior high.
Fraley explained at the elementary buildings, the goal is also to have a 2:1 ratio. A lease agreement this year with Apple allowed the district to lease 720 iPads over a four-year period. These have been distributed along with additional Chromebooks.
“The technology goals of the district this past year consisted of centralizing the purchasing to create bulk purchasing power, create equity of technology access across the district at all levels, give both students and teachers all the tools necessary to access and utilize technology as a learning modality, and enable students to leave well prepared for post-secondary opportunities,” Fraley said.
Beginning Stages
Distributing approximately 1,500 Chromebooks took planning as well. Norton said they were all distributed to students in less than 40 minutes and happily learned the school’s Wi-Fi network is strong enough to support 1,500 devices at the same time.
A week into the program, SCHS’s deployment team has continued to assist students with logins, password resets, and basic troubleshooting. To aid students who may not have wireless access at home, the Tigers Connect program provides hotspots through the library. An application form was given to students the first day of classes. The hotspot use is filtered for educational use only. Social media, for example, cannot be accessed.
According to information from the district, “hotspot usage is monitored to ensure hotspots are being used appropriately. Students who have hotspots with low usage or inappropriate content will be required to return the device. Disciplinary action may follow for inappropriate use.” Loss of the hotspot will result in a $150 replacement cost.
Students and parents were also given the option to purchase Chromebook insurance in the event of loss or damage to the device. Basic insurance is $25 and is adjusted for students on the free or reduced lunch programs.
Parents can learn more through the TREC handbook found on sedalia200.org or by emailing SCTigerTREC@sedalia200.org.
