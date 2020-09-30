Traditions have meaning, but traditions can change and evolve. Change is what the students and administration at Smith-Cotton High School are experiencing as they plan for this year’s “Home Sweet Homecoming” scheduled for Oct. 5-9.
The COVID-19 pandemic is changing some homecoming activities. There will be no parade or typical pep assembly, but that has not stopped the Tiger pride for many students at Smith-Cotton.
Principal Wade Norton admitted changing traditions is difficult for all involved.
“We are lucky to be in school and have the opportunity to have a Homecoming/Spirit Week,” Norton said via email. “Change is hard and changing tradition is worse. I think it is worse for the students.”
Student Council President Envie Johnson said the students are accepting the changes in many respects.
“There have been many obstacles that I have faced while preparing for homecoming during a pandemic,” Johnson told the Democrat via email. “Sadly, we have had to get rid of some of our annual festivities, such as the parade and the Homecoming dance.
“However, it is still a priority of mine to get our students excited, lift the school spirit, and put on an amazing assembly,” Johnson continued. “One of the benefits to not having a parade and dance is having all of the extra time to focus on throwing a new kind of pep rally, getting students involved, and the safety of everyone involved in our festivities. I am personally really excited to try something new with our pep assembly, especially because it has essentially looked the same for many years.”
While the specific plans have not been finalized, Norton said organizers are considering hosting the assembly outdoors. No matter where it is, students and staff will have the opportunity to watch the virtual assembly in their classrooms. As there are guidelines for large gatherings, the virtual assembly will allow for more social distancing and student participation.
Students can also participate in Spirit Days. The candy-themed days include:
Monday: Jolly Rancher Day. Students will dress in camouflage or neon clothing.
Tuesday: Twix and 3 Musketeer Day. Students will dress as twins and triplets.
Wednesday: Now and Later Day. Underclassmen will dress as babies. Seniors will dress as senior citizens.
Thursday: Skittles Day. It will feature tie-dye or hippie attire.
Friday: Black and Gold Day.
All students will have the opportunity to hear 2020 Distinguished Alumni award recipient Arthur Seabury speak. In previous years, only seniors attended the assembly hosted by the Sedalia School District Foundation. Seabury’s remarks will be live-streamed to all classes. The public can also watch his speech via Facebook Live on the Sedalia 200 page beginning at noon Friday, Oct. 9.
The S-C Football Tigers will take the field at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9 at the Jennie Jaynes Activity Complex and Tiger Stadium to face Capital City.
Norton told Rookie Reporter Alexis Rowe in a recent Tiger Times article, “there will be a small student section at the game, but there will be a limited number of tickets that students can purchase that are separate from the passes. Students who attend the football game must follow the district’s COVID-19 guidelines.”
