While they deal with analytics, mechanical parts and engineering, the members of Smith-Cotton High School’s Team SCREAM continue to focus their efforts on members and supporters as they adjust to new guidelines brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like other school organizations, the past six months have been interesting for the members, according to Team SCREAM Head Coach and Project Lead the Way instructor Michael Wright.
“With the sudden cancellation of our season (in mid-March), we essentially shut down all team operations,” Wright said via email. “Our biggest concern going into the summer was celebrating our graduating seniors and recognizing the team for all of their work over the past year.”
Wright characterized the end of the year as “disappointing but the team had a lot of accomplishments to be proud of.”
He added the team was fortunate to meet right before graduation to host a modified banquet.
With the return of 40 veteran members, Wright and the leadership team are starting to plan for the year.
“This is great to have such a large group of veterans,” Wright commented. “The senior class has 15 members who are all excellent contributors to the team. We do have a max capacity so filling new spots will be tough and competitive.”
Amid uncharted territory, the leadership team is planning on recruitment and developing an offseason training plan.
“There are a lot of unknowns right now but they are planning for several scenarios,” Wright explained. “One of the things that is important to them is to create an as normal season as possible.”
Part of the consistency is the naming of the latest team captain and co-captain. Andrew Sadler, a senior, is the captain. Katelyn Smith is a junior and is the co-captain.
Wright described the two as “great leaders and with the assistance of the leadership team, I am excited about what they come up with for an offseason.”
Sadler hopes to serve as an example for his teammates.
“No matter what happens this year, my goal is to ensure that every student takes away important life skills that they can use in their future, while having as much fun as humanly possible,” Sadler said via email. “I am excited for this year, even under these circumstances.
“Although I would love to have a traditional senior year, build season, and competition season, I am excited to see how I can make a positive impact on the team during such a challenging time,” he added. “I plan on continuing to motivate the team by encouraging each member to overcome challenging, fun tasks that the Leadership Team puts before them, allowing for growth in each individual, and by encouraging happiness even when things seem hard and impossible to overcome.”
Part of the challenges will be met during the build season leading up to the competitive season.
FIRST Robotics still plans for an event season, and talks are centering on modified competitions.
Wright explained that instead of the traditional three-day meets where the teams stay overnight, hosting single-day competitions is possible this year.
FIRST has decided to replay the same game from last year, Infinite Recharge.
“This gives us an opportunity to compete with Banshee again, but our kids want to bring a brand new robot that is even better,” Wright said.
The FIRST Robotics Championships in Houston, Texas, has been moved from May to July.
With the departure of former coaches Ashley and Blake Hiza, who moved to St. Louis for new job opportunities, two new coaches have joined the team. SCHS teachers Bailey Dansby and Michael Stehwien will be helping with programming and strategy teams.
“Right now we are planning as best as we can and trying to provide the best opportunity for our students as possible,” Wright said. “We have a great group of students and mentors and I am excited to see what the season has in store for us.”
