To help protect the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces, Smith-Cotton High School has announced the cancellation of the JROTC-sponsored Veterans Day breakfast and parade.
“Due to limitations surrounding COVID-19 and in order to support ongoing efforts to help prevent the spread of the disease, we felt it prudent to cancel these events for the safety of all,” U.S. Army Lt. Col. (Ret.) Harry Cunningham told the Democrat via email Thursday. “As JROTC instructors, our No. 1 focus is to ensure the development and safety of our cadets and our community. As a result, we are taking all reasonable precautions to exemplify good citizenship and support for our community.”
Cunningham, who serves as the Senior JROTC Army Instructor for the program, explained JROTC hosted the first Veterans Day ceremony at Smith-Cotton High School in 2009.
“One of our former cadets recognized the need to honor our veterans on this special day,” Cunningham said. “She recommended we do so by holding a school-wide Veterans Day ceremony.
“Since that time, it has grown to include a free breakfast for all veterans and a guest, as well as a parade through downtown Sedalia,” Cunningham continued. “We are honored to be a part of this ongoing tradition and look forward to the time when we can once again participate in these great events to help honor our veterans.”
Cunningham said JROTC is developing plans to honor Sedalia and Pettis County veterans by hosting a virtual Veterans Day ceremony that will be live-streamed on social media. He said JROTC will announce details to the community once plans are finalized.
“We are very grateful for the ongoing support of the entire Sedalia community and businesses, Sedalia School District 200, and Smith-Cotton High School administration as we help honor our veterans for their service and sacrifice,” Cunningham said. “We are grateful for everyone's understanding and support this year as we work to honor our veterans in a new and special way.”
