More than 400 of the nation’s top JROTC cadets will compete this weekend at the Smith-Cotton High School JROTC Raider Meet hosted Saturday at the Missouri State Fairgrounds.
Thirty-nine teams from Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri will compete at the 15th annual event. Smith-Cotton will have three male teams and one female team in competition at the meet.
Despite the tremendous amount of preparation work involved, the meet is something the cadets look forward to each year.
"I am excited to participate in our own home Raider meet,” Cadet Staff Sgt. Morgan Arnold said. “We all have to give everything we have in order to succeed. To prepare for the meet, we have to practice on our own time in order to be physically fit, and we have to spend time with the team to learn how to cooperate and win together."
Lt. Col. (Ret.) Harry Cunningham agreed with Arnold’s assessment.
“We are fortunate to have great JROTC cadets who are not necessarily on the Raider team, but who volunteer their time to come out to help us run our own Raider meet,” Cunningham noted.
“The four teams competing consist of 40 cadets. We have approximately 45 other cadets helping as well as parents from our Booster Club who will assist with the meet,” he added. “We're grateful for their help and the help of the Sedalia School District 200, the Voiture 333 and 40&8 veterans organization and numerous local businesses. It would be impossible to host this event successfully without the support of the entire Sedalia community.”
According to Cunningham, each team consists of 10 cadets. With coaches, chaperones, parents, and other supporters traveling with the teams, the event will have a significant economic impact on Sedalia.
“The economic impact for this weekend’s JROTC Raider Meet is expected to reach $80,000,” said Carolyn Crooker, director of the Sedalia Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Such an event brings in not only students but their parents and siblings. Purchases are made at hotels, gas stations, restaurants and retail stores that profit businesses and tax collections.”
Teams will compete in the following events: one-rope bridge, 10K road march, Raider Challenge course, leadership reaction course, biathlon, one-mile ruck run and a physical team test.
“I do not think you can put into words the importance of our JROTC Tiger Battalion,” SCHS Principal Wade Norton said. “The leadership and cadets have helped mold the next generation of Sedalians to become better citizens within our community.
“Our Raider meet brings the best teams to our town,” he continued. “It allows our program to shine. The cadets are in charge of the planning and execution of the event. If Sedalia wants to be proud, they need to take some time on Saturday morning and observe this with their own eyes.”
Competition is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Saturday on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. An awards ceremony is planned for 3:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
