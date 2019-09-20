Life they say, “is what you choose to make of it.” For some those words become more poignant when facing the loss of a loved one. Especially when the loved one is a parent who is taken tragically and far too soon.
Smith-Cotton High School senior Brittany Bobbitt has chosen to devote her life to honoring the legacy of her father, Monty Bobbitt who died unexpectedly last year.
“Everything I do is to make him proud,” Bobbitt told S-C journalism student Alexa Rowe for an upcoming feature in “Tiger Times.”
“There are ways that Bobbitt is remembering him,” Rowe wrote “She carries a graph with his last heartbeat everywhere she goes. She and her mother, Debra, always save a seat for him when they go somewhere. Last week during football Senior Night, Bobbitt walked with her mother and a picture of her father.”
Both Bobbitt’s parents should be proud of the choices their daughter has made. Monday night during the Sedalia 200 Board of Education Meeting, Cadet Col. Bobbitt will be presented with the Legion of Valor Bronze Cross for Outstanding Achievement Award. The award is the highest national merit-based award available to a JROTC cadet. It is designed to be awarded to the most outstanding cadet out of approximately 100 high schools that host a JROTC program according to JROTC Senior Army Instructor Lt. Col. Harry Cunningham (Ret.)
“Cadet Bobbitt is the epitome of what it means to be a scholar, athlete, and leader as evidenced by her academic and JROTC record,” Cunningham stated. “She is dedicated to selfless service and devotion to others.”
The lessons of service to others have come from both her family and the JROTC Program.
“One of the most important life lessons I have learned come from the core values of the program: loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, and personal courage,” Bobbitt told the Democrat. “With these values, I can achieve anything.”
Through JROTC Bobbitt said she has learned, “what it means to be a leader, how to effectively lead, and professionalism. The organizational, planning, and punctual skills cannot be taught anywhere else.”
Those lessons have served Bobbitt well. Both humble and unassuming, it was Cunningham who provided a partial list of Bobbitt’s achievements.
“With over 150 hours of community service, she has assisted many organizations within her school and community, including organizing and planning numerous JROTC events, I selected her to serve as team captain of the JROTC Leadership Team, where she performed flawlessly,” Cunningham wrote in her nomination letter for the award. “In addition to being a member of the National Honor Society, high school officials selected her to attend the American Legion-sponsored Missouri Girls State this summer.
“The Sons of the American Revolution recently selected her as the best JROTC Cadet in the State of Missouri,” he continued. “She will serve as Vice President of the National Honor Society for the State of Missouri. Additionally, the General Tommy Franks Four Star Leadership Foundation selected her to attend their prestigious leadership program this summer in Oklahoma.”
This is in addition to being ranked academically in the top 1.4% of the senior class at Smith-Cotton.
Following her graduation from SCHS, Bobbitt hopes to attend UCM where she plans to major in cybersecurity with an emphasis on ethical hacking. She is focusing on a career testing software, websites, etc. for possible vulnerabilities and helping clients prevent cyber-attacks.
It was during her eighth-grade year Bobbitt became interested in the JROTC program.
“…I saw everything that they (JROTC) have done and immediately became interested,” Bobbitt recalled. “They showed a presentation with pictures from drill meets, raider meets, rappelling, helicopter rides, and more. What really sold it is the cadets' personal experiences in JROTC.”
Bobbitt credits the program as being one of the largest factors to her success not only in school but in life as well.
“They have taught me how to function outside of school,” Bobbitt said. “Before JROTC, I had an idea of what I wanted, but no clue on how I was supposed to get there.”
As for other cadets currently in the program, JROTC allows them to unlock their full potential and get in a successful mindset she explained. Bobbitt describes JROTC as a program that benefits both other students and the community.
“My advice to young cadets and future prospects is to get out of your comfort zone,” Bobbitt suggested. “Become your own person and don't worry about what your ‘friends’ think, because in reality, if they don't support you or they make fun of you for doing what you like, they aren't your real friends anyway.
“My advice to every high schooler is to always have a positive outlook,” she added. “Looking at a situation ‘half empty’ will never get you anywhere. Step out of your comfort zone, and if you're ever hesitant to do something new, do it.”
Bobbitt also offered words of advice to those who have lost a loved one.
“It isn't supposed to be or feel the same,” Rowe quoted Bobbitt as saying. “No matter what anyone else says, feels, or thinks, everyone grieves differently, and you must grieve in your own way,” she said. “Don't allow yourself to shut down because while your world stopped; time keeps going. You have to push through for yourself and your loved one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.