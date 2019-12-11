Sometimes in life, a person has to “toot their own horn” and while Smith-Cotton High School’s Wyatt Flandermeyer would probably never do so, he has every right to. Flandermeyer has been chosen as sixth chair in the Missouri All-State High School Band as a trombonist.
“When I got selected, I couldn't really believe I did it since I'm only a sophomore,” Flandermeyer said. “I figured I would be beat out by seniors and juniors that have better and more developed tone than I do. Then again, the practice pays off.”
Flandermeyer practices on average 20-30 minutes each day. The only exception is on weekends because of his busy schedule.
“You have to memorize scales, and will not get to see your music for those,” he explained of the audition process. “They (the judges) give you your music back and you then play the chosen portion of the excerpts. You have plenty of time to prepare the music because they give it to you early in the year. I started practicing in April, and I don't regret it.”
According to S-C Instructor of Bands Grant Maledy, Flandermeyer played a blind audition against 132 other trombones from all over the state.
“While we have had several students who earned spots as either alternates for the all-state group or members of the honorable mention ensembles, Wyatt is the first student I've had make the All-State Band outright in the eight years I've been at Sedalia,” Maledy commented. “Making the all-state band, jazz band or orchestra is very, very difficult for any student, much less a student in 10th grade. Wyatt was exceptionally prepared this year.”
Being a member of the band is something Flandermeyer has had in mind since he was in grade school. He began playing in band in fifth grade. He plays trombone in both the concert and jazz bands and the tuba in marching band.
“I have always had my eye on the trombone in a band since I was younger,” he noted. “I always thought they were so cool and it looked so fun.”
He said he wouldn't consider the trombone difficult, but there are some challenges associated with the trombone that aren’t found with other instruments.
“I think the most difficult part to master for a beginner is placing the slide in the right place,” he explained. “Once you play enough it becomes muscle memory. Now the most difficult thing for me is the range and hitting extremely high notes.”
He has learned from example. Flandemeyer said his father is “very fluent” playing the guitar. His grandmother plays the piano. Both were in band in high school.
“I normally look up to either one of them,” Flandermeyer said. “I also look up to Mr. Broadbent, my lesson teacher, and Mr. Maledy, my current band teacher.”
For younger students, Flandemeyer offered some advice.
“For someone who has never been in band, I would say that they should play some instruments first and see what they like,” he recommended. “You don't have to audition for districts and state to be in band, but I do recommend it.
“You can be in band and just have fun in marching and concert band playing with others,” he continued. “Also, definitely practice your music. It makes it more enjoyable for everyone.”
As for his future line of work, Flandermeyer admits he has time to decide. He commented he has some interest in engineering, but not as much as band.
“As of now I do plan to pursue band in college and beyond, but I'm not completely sure yet,” he said.
The young man received one other notable accomplishment Monday. Flandermeyer became Smith-Cotton High School’s first recipient of the Tiger Pin. The pins are given to students who demonstrate excellence in academics, athletics or activities.
“I think being the first to receive the Tiger Pin is really neat because that will be history in the school,” Flandermeyer said. “I think it's really cool because only one person gets to be the first, and they chose me. I definitely didn't expect it.”
