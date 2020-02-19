Smith-Cotton High School theatre students will present a play Thursday with proceeds going toward a worthy cause.
“Theatre for a Cause is an event where one student from the year before chooses a one-act (play) to direct in the spring,” theatre teacher Elizabeth Carter said. “Once they have chosen the one-act, they also choose a charity to donate all the proceeds to.
“During the spring semester me, the director and the assistant director cast the show and chose designers from my theatre 3 and 4 class,” she continued. “Then we rehearse and build a set from there.”
Meredith Tester, a junior, is the director this year. Arden Schupp, a sophomore, is assistant director while Elise Hawley, a senior, is the stage manager.
“I was assistant director last year,” Tester said. “I got moved up to director and the assistant director this year will be director next year.”
The play “Gruesome Playground Injuries,” a drama, will be hosted in the Heckart Performing Arts Center at SCHS with donations going to Mental Health of America. Twenty-four students will be participating in the production with eight being actors.
Tester said all the students decided on a mental health charity together, and noted the play has characters who deal with mental health issues.
“The play has different situations with two character’s lives, where they go through some types of mental illnesses throughout their life,” she said. “So, I figured it would be fitting to choose mental health, because of it being involved in the play.”
Tester noted one of the characters struggles with depression.
“In one scene, one of the actors tries to hurt herself,” she added. “So, it’s definitely depression mainly.”
The play deals with some deep topics that highlight character development, and the student actors are fully involved in creating a quality production.
“It’s going really well,” Tester said. “I feel like it’s definitely different than what they have put on (before), and they had to really look through the scenes and dig down deep into what it’s really about.
“Because there’s one scene where they start out as 8-year-olds and then they go to 13-year-olds,” she continued. “They have to really look at the meanings behind the scene and how it leads up to future events in their lives.”
Hawley said from the stage manager’s viewpoint the play is also going well.
“We have spent a lot of time with the cast,” she noted. “So, there are 24 kids participating and eight actors, so the rest of us have been delegated into roles, like stage crew and wardrobe.
“Throughout the two weeks we’ve been doing this, we have been delegating certain actors to help,” she continued. “And make sure all the scenes are nice.”
She added Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center is helping the students with some props such as a hospital bed.
“Right now, the actors are focusing on getting their things together, we’re focusing on building the set,” Hawley said. “And making sure it follows with the design …”
Carter added there are four students who are designing with each group designing their own set.
Tester said she hopes the production will bring awareness of mental health issues to the audience.
“There are some more serious topics in it, I feel like it could be eye-opening for some people in the audience perhaps,” she noted. “But, it could also be a good experience to get an idea of what some people go through in their lives.
“Because some people in the audience may have no idea that this type of stuff happens to people,” she continued. “And how everything affects everything.”
She added the production does have some comedy which offers lighter moments to the difficult subject matter.
Carter said she believes the students are doing a “fantastic job” bringing the play together.
“Every single student in my class has been working diligently,” she said. “They have just kind of ran with it. They have been super involved … I’m really impressed.”
Smith-Cotton High School theatre students will present Theatre for a Cause at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Heckart Performing Arts Center, 2010 Tiger Pride Blvd. Tickets are $5 and may be purchased in advance from the school office or at the door the night of the event.
