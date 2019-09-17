Last year, as part of a commitment to the Early Childhood Education Program, the state of Missouri began partially funding preschools based on Average Daily Attendance.
For some of the little tigers who live in the Smithton R-VI School District, the state’s commitment to early childhood education has paid off in a big way according to Superintendent David Bray.
“We have expanded our Early Childhood Program by increasing both student enrollment and staff placements,” Bray said. “We are currently offering our 4-year old program at no cost to our families, while the 3-year old program still has a tuition.”
Average daily attendance is the factor used to determine all school funding from the state.
According to Bray there are a few more stipulations to the funding. The district monitored their numbers from last year and projected funding for this year based on those numbers.
“We are watching our state payment closely to see whether or not it reflects the addition of some of our preschool students to average daily attendance,” Bray commented. “We have expanded our Early Childhood Program by increasing both student enrollment and staff placements.“
With an enrollment of 15 students in the morning 3-year-old session and 23 students in the 4-year-old afternoon session the district added a second teacher, Nita Apsher to join Lana Strange as teachers for the program. Brittany Summers works as an aide in the preschool classrooms. Apsher, a graduate of Smithton has 14 years of experience teaching in the district and a combined 22 years teaching experience.
“I enjoy (teaching) this age,” Apsher said. “There is a lot of excitement and the students are eager to learn.
“It’s easy to smile and laugh... everyday is a new day because they are so excited to learn,” she added. “Each day is a joy.”
The district has welcomed other new staff members this year.
Kandas Kroeger is teaching second grade. Kroeger completed her student teaching in the district two years ago and has now returned to teach. Kroeger is a graduate of the University of Phoenix and the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
Stephan Basham is an alumnus of Smithton High School who is joining the middle school as a math teacher. Basham, a graduate of Missouri Valley, received his master’s from William Woods. He most recently taught in Green Ridge. Andrew Bernier is now a member of Smithton’s special education staff. Bernier is a graduate of the University of Central Missouri. His most recent teaching position was in the Johnson County R-VII School District.
In addition to certified staff, Daisy Villalobos has accepted a position as an administrative assistant. Dewi Matteson is now a paraprofessional for the special education department. Matteson has spent several years as a substitute teacher at Smithton.
According to Bray quite a few upgrades to the buildings and grounds have been completed during the summer break. These include an asphalt paved parking lot for students with new lighting, new flooring in the library and some painting throughout the building.
“We have also added some STEM courses focusing on science, technology, engineering and math in kindergarten through eighth grade,” Bray commented. “These are just part of the district’s continuing efforts to prepare our students for their future endeavors and success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.