Smithton R-VI has announced an administrative restructuring for the school district.
Beginning with the 2020-21 school year, the district will return to a traditional pre-kindergarten through sixth grade and seven through 12 district. Several personnel changes will take place to support that restructuring.
The district announced the hiring of Andrew Turner as elementary principal. Current elementary Principal Dawn McNeeley will move to the position of special services director. Activities Director and elementary physical education teacher Bryan Werner has been named as assistant principal. He will continue to serve as activities director for the school. High school Principal Jonathan Petersen will add the seventh and eighth graders to his responsibilities serving as the principal for students in grades seven through 12.
There are a number of reasons for the restructuring, which were made prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Superintendent David Bray.
“Our enrollment trends do not support the three-building model and we feel that a two-building model gives us a little more flexibility with staff assignments and continuity of our programs allowing us to be more efficient,” Bray explained via email. “Dawn approached me about moving to special education over the winter when she learned that our current special education director was not returning.
“I initially hesitated but with the need for continuous improvement in that programming she is a trusted choice to lead our special education department,” Bray continued. “She has a background in special education and an eye for program improvement. I am excited to see how she will lead that program.”
Turner is entering into his 16th year in education. Twelve of those years have been as a classroom teacher in the Bunceton R-VI, Jefferson City, and Sedalia 200 school districts. He has served as an administrator in the Tipton R-VI and Sedalia 200 school districts during the last three years.
Turner said he entered education because the field offers many challenges and many advantages as a career.
“I chose to become a teacher because of the structure and variety it offered to the daily routine,” Turner said via email. “In the end, every member of a school district is a leader.
“I became a teacher and administrator because of the challenges and rewards of leading others,” he continued. “I enjoy working with others and developing relationships as decisions are made to move student's progress forward. This is a perfect match for my personality.”
Turner’s diverse background was one reason the district offered him the position.
“… Mr. Turner's focus on student leadership and his diverse instructional and administrative leadership made him the best fit for our district,” Bray commented. “We feel he will help us advance our mission to provide a safe and caring environment where each student, through encouragement and engagement, becomes a responsible citizen and lifelong learner.”
Turner said his educational philosophy is to teach and treat every student in an environment that promotes high achievement, self-confidence, and great moral behavior.
Following six years as the elementary principal, McNeeley commented she feels she can “bring my experience in special education and also school counseling to be able to make a positive impact across all grade levels with both students and teachers.”
In her new position, she will serve as the Special Education Director and the Federal Programs Director.
Like McNeeley, Werner said he feels the timing is right to accept a new role within the district and take on additional challenges and responsibilities.
“I have been the district's activities director for the past three years and have really enjoyed that role,” Werner said via email. “I was certainly not ready to leave it as it is something I could see myself doing for a long time.
“My favorite part of education has always been building relationships with students and assisting them in reaching their goals,” he continued. “In my new position, I will be able to do these two things on a much larger scale as K-12 administration.
Werner has been with the district for seven years. His responsibilities will be to focus on student behaviors and serving as activities director.
Like his new colleagues, Turner said he is eager to begin his new role at Smithton.
“I wanted to come to Smithton because I am aware of the pride that Smithton has in its town and the school district,” Turner explained. “Smithton has had a lot of success and the direction the district is heading is in line with my personal beliefs of a great school. My plans are to build off of the initiatives already started at Smithton Elementary, support the staff and students, and continue to build an environment based on student learning.”
