In this season of Thanksgiving and Christmas, gratitude and giving are a focus for many. In reality, kindness and generosity should not be limited to this time of year alone. Learning those lessons has become a focus for the students at Smithton Schools, especially classes taught by fifth and sixth grade math teacher Pam Loomis.
From providing messages of inspiration on sleeves of coffee cups at Starbucks in Sedalia to creating Christmas cards for veterans and members of the military, the students are realizing the importance of a kind word and a simple act of caring.
“Our school has really put a focus on kindness and motivation this year,” Loomis said. “As a teacher, I am even observed for these qualities, so the projects fit right in. I think it is so important for students to realize that the community itself is so much better when kindness is practiced.”
Loomis is a part of a teacher group on Facebook that shares ideas with one another. After seeing a post from a teacher in another state who shared her class did something similar, Loomis got in contact with Starbucks Manager Dena Matthews to discuss the idea.
According to Loomis, Matthews was readily in agreement to allow the students to work on the project.
Loomis shared a document with the types of sayings that would be appropriate on her students' Google classroom page. Armed with a case of 1,380 sleeves, the students took charge of writing encouraging messages and adding colorful decorations to the sleeves. It took about two weeks to complete the project.
“The response from both the students and the community was great,” Loomis said. “The students absolutely loved doing this and the community shared pictures on Facebook of the sleeves they got on their cups, some even saying how the words on the sleeve made their day.”
Loomis explained the students worked for about 20 minutes each day as a group on the project. Students were also allowed to work on the sleeves when they had finished all their work.
A number of Starbucks customers posted comments about the messages on their Facebook pages. It was from those posts that Loomis learned of the need for Christmas cards for veterans.
“Janet Gertz (whose daughter is a senior and son is a Smithton graduate) messaged me about the veteran's cards after she saw what we were doing with the Starbucks sleeves,” Loomis explained. “I got her message while we were working on the sleeves.
“I read it aloud, and the students I was working with all said they wanted to do the cards too,” she continued. “Janet supplied us with the cards and we are starting the cards this week.”
The acts of kindness have become a part of the students’ daily life.
“I also have a ‘kindness has no off-season’ tree out in the hallway,” Loomis said. “My fifth and sixth grade students add different items to the tree when they observe or are observed being kind.
“We have apples, owls, turkeys, Christmas ornaments and hearts on the tree right now,” she added. “We will be adding snowflakes, shamrocks and more hearts later in the year.”
