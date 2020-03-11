Sedalia School District 200 Superintendent Steve Triplett announced Wednesday afternoon Stacy Curry, currently an assistant principal at Smith-Cotton High School, has been named the principal at Smith-Cotton Junior High School. Curry will become principal at the end of the 2019-20 school year. The move was approved by the Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education in closed session Monday night.
Curry told the staff present at the SCHS Library Wednesday afternoon the promotion was a homecoming for her.
“Accepting this position feels like coming home.” Curry explained to the Democrat prior to the announcement. “I began my career as an eighth-grade teacher, and I taught at the historic Junior High building for 18 years. I look forward to returning.”
Curry, a Smith-Cotton High School graduate, earned a bachelor of science degree in Secondary Education-Earth Science/Biology in 1991 from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg according to information supplied in a press release. She also holds a master’s degree in Education and Administration (1999) from William Woods University in Fulton. She taught one year in Warrensburg before returning to Sedalia for the 1993-94 school year as a science teacher at the middle school. She transferred to S-C High as a science teacher in 1997.
Curry has been an assistant principal at Smith-Cotton High School since 2015, with a primary focus on the Freshman Academy.
Superintendent Steve Triplett commented in the release, “Ms. Curry has solid foundations in curriculum and administration. Her experience at the high school has prepared her well for this new challenge, which I know she will take on with professionalism and a student-centered mindset.”
Curry thanked Smith-Cotton High School Principal Wade Norton and others she has worked with for their guidance and support.
“Over the last five years, I’ve had the opportunity to learn a great deal about leadership from Mr. Norton,” Curry explained to the Democrat. “I appreciate his mentorship, and I’m excited to use what I’ve learned to uphold the school’s standards of excellence.”
Curry also expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to support students who are in transitional years in their lives in the press release.
“I began my career as a junior high teacher and was held to a high standard,” she said. “I look forward to returning to the historic building and upholding the school’s high expectations, continuing the admirable work of my predecessors.”
Curry is married to B.J. Curry and has two children. She replaces SCJH Principal Jason Curry, who was promoted to assistant superintendent in late February.
