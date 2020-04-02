On Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson announced the withholding of more than $176 million from the state budget due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Almost half of the withholdings will come from money appropriated from the state’s public higher education institutions.
State Fair Community College was informed that the withhold of core funding would equal 1/12 of the state appropriation for fiscal year 2020, or about 8.3%. The number equates to approximately $500,000.
During the SFCC Board of Trustees work session March 26, administrators and trustees focused on anticipated cuts to funding.
Vice President for Finance, Payroll and Facilities Keith Acuff told the trustees everyone at the college needs to give “extra scrutiny to every item we have,” stating “is it absolutely critical, is it mandatory or is it something that we can forgo and put off for a year? We need to be looking at everything with scrutiny that we have never looked at before.”
Acuff also provided the board with an overview of the potential effects the COVID-19 crisis may have on the college's budget.
“Based upon regional demographics and the decline in the size of the high school graduating classes in SFCC’s service region, our FY2021 budget planning process includes an anticipated 3% decline in fall enrollment,” Acuff told the Democrat. “With tuition and fees representing approximately 60% of SFCC’s operating budget, a 3% decline in enrollment would mean approximately a 1.8% decrease in our overall budget.”
Acuff predicted that based on current figures and predictions, SFCC is facing a total potential revenue impact for the remainder of 2020 of a $992,387 loss. That includes potential losses of $685,797 in withholdings from state payments and holdbacks, a potential loss of $167,000 in operational revenue impacts and a loss of $130,590 in student refunds for student housing and dining.
“We will be looking at the FY2021 budget to identify essential items and focusing those things,” Acuff said via email Thursday. “We will continue to be good stewards and make sure our budget focuses on students and learning.
“We certainly understand that recent events related to COVID-19 and the state’s response have put severe pressure on the state budget,” he continued. “Declining sales and income taxes, delayed tax filing deadlines, and emergency spending means unfortunate decisions regarding the state’s priorities must be made.”
Acuff noted the college knows there will be some relief in the CAREs Act and that will help offset some of the proposed state cuts.
“Fortunately, we’ve managed our budget exceptionally well this year and we’re in a position to mitigate the impact of this 8.7% reduction in state funding,” Acuff explained. “Throughout the year we’ve been judicious with our spending and focused on being sure the dollars we did spend were done so wisely. But with a $500,000 budget cut now and more anticipated for next year, it can’t be business, or budgeting, as usual.”
SFCC Director of Marketing and Communications Brad Henderson said the college will continue to provide workforce development training, especially as the pandemic has increased the demand on health care workers.
“We also know that these uncertain times are producing higher unemployment and people will be looking to skill up or obtain qualifications and community colleges are best suited to provide those credentials,” Henderson continued. “SFCC has always prided itself on being responsive and poised to support the community with a relevant workforce.”
Henderson said plans for the Olen Howard Technical Workforce Center are proceeding. As the requirements for social distancing have placed restrictions on meetings of large groups, the college has pushed back the date for the groundbreaking of the facility.
Henderson commented, “For now, we are focusing on adjusting instruction and operations to get through this pandemic.”
