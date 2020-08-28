The State Fair Community College Board of Trustees met Thursday afternoon to continue its discussion of the efforts being made for the Olen Howard Workforce Innovation Center.
SFCC Foundation Executive Director Mary Treuner provided the trustees a report on the Howard Center and the work of the Foundation during the last year.
Treuner told the Democrat before the meeting it was difficult to describe in exact words what 2020 has been like for the Foundation.
“We are constantly making decisions and sometimes within the same day or within hours remaking those decisions,” Treuner said. “The Foundation is always looking to the future and continues to provide financial assistance to the college.
“When the pandemic hit, we were just preparing to host our annual (March) fundraiser event, and to the best interest of all involved, we canceled the event,” she noted. “I do believe that was the best decision with so many unknowns at that time.”
Treuner explained while there have been things put on hold, the Foundation is continuing to move forward with its capital campaign for the Olen Howard Workforce Innovation Center.
“Even though no dirt has been moved, we are doing behind the scene work to prepare for this exciting project for our college,” Treuner said. “No exact date has been set for the groundbreaking, but we are hopeful to host either in September or October.”
The Foundation is working on a capital campaign, “Stronger Workforce, Greater Community,” project to help raise the estimated $10 million needed to complete the project. On Dec. 3, Darlene Bradbury and Shirley Rowden, the daughters of Howard, on behalf of their family, made a significant contribution described at the time as one of the “largest single gifts given to the SFCC Foundation in history.” The Foundation has received a total of $2.6 million in funding for the project.
Treuner notified the board that the giving level has decreased from about $613,000 in 2019 to about $460,000 in 2020. She noted there is no single reason for the decline but the COVID-19 pandemic has played a factor.
While scholarship contributions are down slightly, according to Treuner, the Foundation has $266,092 in endowed scholarship dollars available for SFCC students in the current fiscal (FY21) year.
SFCC President Dr. Joanna Anderson praised the work of the Foundation, administration, faculty, staff and students as the college returned to in-person classes Monday.
“The first day of classes was a welcomed sight on campus,” Anderson said via email to the Democrat. “As a whole, our campus community is very understanding and cooperative, as everyone seemed to respect the guidelines that were put in place to minimize health risks on campus. The facilities crew did a great job preparing all the classrooms and social spaces to accommodate personal distance requirements as recommended by the Pettis County Health Department.”
While SFCC administrators had been preparing for a double-digit decrease in enrollment for the fall semester, Anderson added, “thanks to the hard work of the Admissions Department, and the uptick they provided, we came out 7% down from last year. The Admissions team is to be commended on the work they did to increase enrollment the last three weeks.”
In other actions the board:
• Accepted a bid from the sole bidder, Ron Jobe, to have a house built as part of the State Fair Career and Technology Center Building Trades/Carpentry Program during the 2020-21 school year. The project is a 1,200-square-foot slab on grade single-family residence at 520 E. 26th St. in Sedalia. The amount paid to SFCC for the student project-based learning is $2,500. A letter confirming sufficient financing for the project has been provided to the board.
• Received notification from Anderson the SFCC Health Sciences department received notice from the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education that the college’s OTA program passed its accreditation review. The OTA program’s next site visit will be an on-site evaluation scheduled for the 2027-28 school year.
• Approved the payment of $2,275,243 in bills for July as presented by Vice President for the Business Office Keith Acuff.
• Approved the Ad Valorem property tax rate. Before the regularly scheduled meeting, the Board of Trustees hosted a special meeting to set the rate for 2020 at the permissible amount of $0.4044 per $100 of assessed valuation. Last year’s rate was $0.4042.
“State Fair Community College’s 2020 tax rate of $.4044 per $100 assessed valuation complies with revenue growth limitations of the Hancock Amendment,” Acuff said. “The college is allowed only to increase its property tax revenues by the lowest of actual growth, the rate of inflation, or 5% and cannot increase the rate above $.4300 per $100 assessed valuation without voter approval.”
Trustee Justin Hubbs was absent.
