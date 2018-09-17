Sunday was a day to celebrate the accomplishments of 50 years for State Fair Community College. It was also a day to look forward as the college enters its second half century.
From the school’s first day Sept. 16, 1968, with 468 students housed in six temporary buildings connected by a central hallway, the college has grown tremendously in its first 50 years.
From Plywood U as it was once known, the Sedalia campus consists of nine buildings serving a 14-county service area. The college offers 70 degrees and certificates. An average of 5,000 students enroll in the college annually. It is, as many noted throughout the day Sunday, a place that changes lives.
“Today is a day of celebration,” SFCC Board of Trustees President Randall Eaton told the Democrat prior to celebration remarks Sunday afternoon. “It’s a chance to revisit the dreams of those founders of 50 years ago and to visit the potential of the next 50 years for students and the community in the 14-county area we serve.
“We are all very excited about the way our 14-county region has rallied around our celebration of 50 years and the college,” Eaton added. “As we move forward we plan to continue with the academic rigor that is in place and we hope to expand the vocational and technical opportunities for people of all ages – not just for the 18-year-old students who have just graduated high school but for all ages who want to come to SFCC who are seeking a degree or employment opportunities in the workforce.”
The college annually generates an estimated $130 million for the local economy and continues to be an area where employers turn to find skilled and qualified workers.
Pettis County Presiding Commissioner David Dick, who is a graduate of SFCC, during his remarks spoke of the life-changing experiences the college offers to students of all generations.
“Our instructors found the piece in all of us that we were good at,” Dick explained. “They looked at us and took the time to invest in all of us. State Fair truly is the gem of the community.”
One measure of the college’s success is its graduation rate. During the 50 years of its existence the college has graduated more than 18,000 students. One reason many choose to attend SFCC is its affordability.
“SFCC is a place where you can better your education and yourself at an affordable cost,” trustee Nick La Strada commented after the remarks. “The many success stories that we have here at the college are heart-warming.
“Going on my third year serving on the board I have learned so much and have met a lot of amazing people,” he added. “I am so thankful to be a part of the great things happening and I am excited to see what the future holds.”
Hundreds of individuals attended the events on campus during the afternoon and evening Sunday, but the official celebration began Saturday evening with an invitation-only founder’s dinner and reception. Event organizers have activities planned throughout the next nine months for the community.
Judy Parkhurst, a former trustee, admired the campus as she commented on the treasure the college has become: “SFCC is a treasure to so many, the students, the community and the businesses in the community. We are so very fortunate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.