The decision made by Gov. Mike Parson on March 23 to cancel on-site classes at all schools and colleges throughout the state affected State Fair Community College and its students in ways some may not have considered. With 144 students living in college housing at the time of the decision, the college took steps to help those individuals return home.
According to Director of Student Life for SFCC Charles Howell, the college offered an online reservation system for check-out following spring break, March 16 through 20, so those students living on campus could gather their property and head home in a way that honored social distancing recommendations. At the time of the March 26 Board of Trustees meeting at SFCC, it was reported there were 16 students who were not able to return home.
Since that time, three students were either able to return home or moved in with family in the region.
“There are 13 students who remain living in the residence hall at this time,” Howell said via email. “The college has continued to provide meals and full access to residence hall amenities like the laundry room, computer lab and main lounge.”
Many of those living in the dorms are international students who came to SFCC as athletes.
With the help of SFCC, they are adapting to life away from home while keeping in remote contact with their friends and family.
“(The situation is) better than expected, SFCC is providing meals and housing for me,” Thabo Shoniwa of South Africa said via email. “SFCC has provided updates to help guide me through this unexpected time. I’m trying to deal with a lot of time on my hands.”
Like Shoniwa, a teammate on the SFCC soccer team, Thello Ntene, who is also from South Africa, is learning to adapt.
“It’s not fun seeing Charles’ (Director of Student Life) face every day, but it’s good,” Ntene commented by email. “So far (I’m) learning to deal with boarding. (It’s) hard not to be able to go to the rest of campus and relax outside of the room.”
Both Shoniwa and Ntene said they are in communication with their family on a daily basis through video calling and FaceTime.
Missing their family members is difficult for both but so too is missing the daily interaction with fellow students and the faculty at SFCC.
“(I’m) missing the personal interaction of face-to-face classes,” Ntene remarked. “But (I’m) getting the hang of the strictly online coursework.
Not all of the students who are living on campus are international students; Terry Snethen is from Montrose.
A computer networking administration major at SFCC, Snethen is working in the IT department as he remains on campus. He said he is adjusting to his somewhat new circumstances.
“(I’m) adjusting to the daily life,” Snethen said. “(It’s) good so far, easier than expected so far.”
“(I’m) adjusting to course materials being online,” he added. “The SFCC instructors are doing an excellent job helping me learn during this time.”
