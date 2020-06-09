The State Fair Community College Board of Trustees voted in executive session June 4 to eliminate nine full-time positions as a result of state budget cuts to higher education announced by Gov. Mike Parson June 1.
Three of those positions are being reduced to part-time status. The position eliminations are the result of significant state budget cuts of nearly $800,000 during the last three months of fiscal year 2019-20 and anticipated state cuts next year, which are due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic crisis.
SFCC administrators are taking further steps in an effort to bring a balanced budget to the Board of Trustees at its June 25 meeting.
According to SFCC Director of Marketing and Communications Brad Henderson, there will be payroll reductions for some employees including the Executive Leadership Team and President Dr. Joanna Anderson. Some employees will be furloughed for one or two weeks in July on a case-by-case basis. The college will leave some current vacancies unfilled and will delay hiring for additional savings.
The dollar amount of those savings was not announced at press time.
“Because of the pandemic, our world as we know has changed,” SFCC Board of Trustees President Randall Eaton told the Democrat via email Monday. “Specifically about the college, many challenges have been addressed and we must look at each day as to what we can do to meet our mission of providing quality education for our students.”
Eaton said as a result, the board needed to look at projections that ultimately would affect the financial well-being of the college.
“We have made it a goal to have a balanced budget and with the State funding for education being cut significantly and projected decrease in enrollment, we had to look at options that are hard, yet responsible,” Eaton added.
Educational leaders have been told by the State to expect significant withholds in FY21 and SFCC is budgeting for a 20% reduction in state funding, resulting in a loss of $1.2 million in revenue. Tuition and fees make up 60% of SFCC’s operating budget annually. SFCC administrators are expecting a decline in both summer and fall enrollment.
During a special session June 4, trustees approved a one-time Voluntary Retirement Incentive Program that is expected to save the college $150,000 to $200,000. There are 26 employees who meet State Fair’s guidelines for early retirement. The college presented the option to employees on June 5.
The option is designed to compensate employees with at least five consecutive years of service who meet the normal retirement options of the Public School Retirement System (PSRS) and the Public Education Employee Retirement System (PEERS). The option would offer $500 for every full year of service an employee has at the college, not to exceed $12,500 (25 years), if the employee chooses early retirement.
During the June 4 meeting, Eaton and trustee Jim Page voted against approving the program. Eaton clarified his vote on Monday.
“My vote was a misunderstanding on my part as the vote was cast online,” Eaton explained. “I was very much in favor of offering voluntary retirement to employees if they so wished. This is an option that is made available in academics and in business to protect employees and still be fiscally responsible.”
Prior to the May 28 meeting, Vice President of the Business Office Keith Acuff told the Democrat via email the college is reducing discretionary spending, reviewing contractual services and expenditures where applicable, cutting travel-related costs, and placing a hold on some current new hires as a means to help balance the budget.
College officials stated Monday no programs will be eliminated as a result of the layoffs.
“The college has remained focused on the educational programs and services that are at the core of its mission and no faculty positions eliminated,” Henderson commented Monday. “The positions eliminated include both exempt and nonexempt staff, which means some departments will have to be run leaner, but no academic programs are being eliminated as a result of this move.”
The Executive Leadership Team discussed and approved the decisions brought before the board on June 2, two days prior to the trustees’ meetings last Thursday. Recently-elected trustees Justin Hubbs and Richard Parker were not part of these most recent votes. Henderson said the college received official election results from Pettis County but was still waiting for official results from other voting districts.
“We expect to have those official results this week and can begin communicating with those new members then,” he said.
Henderson said the college is still planning to move forward with the Olen Howard Workforce Development Center as well as the capital campaign for the project. A groundbreaking for the center is planned for July.
“Despite these very difficult cuts, it is important to keep focused on the future workforce needs of our community and region, which the new Workforce Innovation Center proposes to address,” Henderson commented.
Anderson said the decision to eliminate faculty and staff was difficult.
“This decision was very painful and one of the hardest I have ever had to make in my 33-year higher ed career,” Anderson said in a statement provided to the Democrat. “It was based solely on having to prepare a balanced budget for FY2021 that accounts for the huge shortfall in State and enrollment revenue.
“We will be forced to run even leaner in some areas due to cuts, but it is essential that we keep our institution financially sound and strong for the future,” she continued. “It is important to note that we did not eliminate people because of anything other than the necessity of our current situation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.