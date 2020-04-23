The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a focus for the administration at State Fair Community College as they make plans for the future. Much of the discussion during Thursday’s Board of Trustees meeting hosted via video conference centered on steps SFCC has taken to stay connected to students and faculty.
SFCC President Dr. Joanna Anderson spoke to the Democrat via email prior to the meeting. She commented on her pride in the faculty, staff and leadership team who, in her words, “have stepped up in a tremendous way to help students succeed, stay connected with business and industry, and make adjustments for employees to work safely during this COVID-19 pandemic.”
During the meeting, Anderson informed the board about efforts from the faculty and staff:
• Student-focused videos and Zoom meetings including how to use A+ for summer courses; Clinton high school seniors/parents on admissions process, financial aid and others.
• Faculty-focused videos with Vice President for Education and Student Support Services Dr. Brent Bates and a faculty panel shared teaching tips and techniques for using Zoom. A session with the deans to answer employee questions was also presented.
• Employee-focused videos/meetings including messages from Anderson on a variety of topics with faculty and staff; meetings with various departments.
• Student blog created by the MarComm department.
• IT Help Desk with Zoom open door.
• Department meetings and coffee breaks with Bates via Zoom plus daily emails including Nurturing Notes from vice presidents, deans and others.
• Adjustments to facilitate remote work including mail scanning as appropriate, phone calls forwarded thru Jabber, moving paper items to electronic.
Trustees approved the disbursement of $1,233,457 of emergency financial and grants provided by the federal government’s coronavirus relief bill to SFCC students.
The aid bill provides resources for colleges to mitigate the disruption of campus operations due to the coronavirus such as expansion of or changes to information technology, dining and housing contracts, course materials, and health care. SFCC is expected to receive $1.2 million for these very specific expenditures, according to information from SFCC.
“Currently, we have only general guidance on how these very restricted funds can be used. It is imperative that we understand requirements and expectations of the Department of Education before any CARES Act money is used,” Vice President for the Business Office Keith Acuff commented.
Trustees approved the following insurance benefits packages for employees for the 2020-21 year as presented by Acuff:
• The renewal proposal from Missouri Education Health Group, managed and serviced by Valentine-Weis Consulting Group in Moberly, for group health insurance. The coverage is provided through United Healthcare Choice Plus. The renewal represents a 9% increase to the college from Fiscal Year 2019-20. The proposed plan includes a base option, a buy-up option and an option with a Health Savings Account.
• The renewal proposal from Guardian Life Insurance Company of America for the Group Life and Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance.
• The renewal proposal from Guardian Dental Insurance.
• The renewal proposal from Guardian Life Insurance Company of America for vision insurance. The renewal rates for the vision plan, which is optional and paid for by the employee, did not increase.
“As all industries and individuals are experiencing, the cost of health insurance continues to rise, far out-pacing the CPI and the economy,” Acuff told the Democrat via prior to the meeting. “These costs continue to be a significant expense to State Fair Community College.
“For the upcoming fiscal year, the cost of SFCC’s health insurance premiums increased 9%,” he continued. “However, as a member of a broad-based health care group purchasing consortium, this is lower than many schools and colleges which are experiencing increases of 12% to 15% or more.”
As Acuff explained, this is in addition to 8% increase this past fiscal year. The 9% increase results in a monthly premium ranging from $604 to $800 for an individual based on the plan chosen to $1,598 to $2,196 for a family based on the plan chosen.
SFCC pays for 100% of the employee’s portion of the monthly premium for comprehensive dental insurance.
Trustee Jim Page abstained from voting on all insurance proposals.
In other actions the board:
• Accepted the warranty products quote from CAE Healthcare Inc. of Sarasota, Florida, for a period of one year July 1 to June 30, 2021. The warranty covers four simulators and all software and learning updates. The simulators are used by nursing students at Sedalia, Clinton and Eldon. The total cost is $40,609.80, a decrease of $7,117 from last year. The source of funding is the annual Practical Nursing and Associate Degree Nursing budgets.
• Accepted the bid from YuJa Inc. of San Jose, California, for a Video Management System. The VMS is an academic tool for faculty to deliver video instruction whether it is self-created, uploaded from other sources, or student developed. The package contains closed captioning features with ADA requirements and video creation for distance learning and alternative instructional delivery. The agreement is for five years at a cost of $24,997.50 per year plus a one-time set-up cost of $5,000 for a total contract cost of $129,887.50. The funding source is the annual instructional operating budget.
• Approved the Academic Programs update additions for new, inactive and deleted status as presented by Bates. Two certificate programs were added to the catalogue: a computer use support certificate and a web design applications certificate.
• Approved payment of bills in the amount of 3,043,797 for March.
The board entered into closed session for the purpose of lease, purchase, or sale of real estate, pending legal actions, litigation pursuant to and the hiring, firing, disciplining, or promotion of personnel.
The next meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. May 28.
