Trustees of State Fair Community College met in special session Tuesday to approve the college’s audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019.
The audit prepared by KPM CPAS and Advisors was presented by Rebecca Fredrick, a partner at the firm. The audit looks at the financial statement of SFCC as well as the procedures and processes of the financial aid services at the college.
According to the audit report, the college reported operating revenues of $33.3 million. Operating expenses were listed at $45.2 million resulting in an operating loss of $11.9 million.
With non-operating revenues (expenses) of $10.2 million reported, SFCC’s change in net position was a decrease of $1.7 million for the year.
“The State Fair Community College FY2019 audit once again received a clean, unqualified financial opinion by the independent CPA firm KPM,” SFCC Vice President for Finance and Administration Keith Acuff said in a statement to the Democrat prior to the meeting. “Accordingly, it represents fairly the financial position of SFCC as governed by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Overall, the college ended fiscal year 2019 with $65.4 million in net assets and a net asset-to-liability position of $38.4 million. SFCC continues to be well-positioned financially to meet the needs of its students and the communities it serves.”
The college fared well in the procedures and processes portion of the audit with only two infractions discovered.
“Financial aid is governed by a myriad of state and federal agencies with ever-changing, rigorous and meticulous requirements,” Acuff explained in the statement. “KPM’s audit of State Fair’s Financial Aid Services recommended one minor process improvement for reporting deadlines to governmental entities and one process improvement in the timeframe of notifying federal loan recipients of loan cancellation options.
“Both of these recommendations have been fully implemented,” he continued. “The audit found no errors or need for process changes in the disbursement of financial aid to students or in the handling of financial aid receipts. We are pleased that the independent audit by KPM confirmed the financial integrity of our processes and procedures and affirmed our commitment to operating State Fair Community College in a fiscally responsible manner.”
Board of Trustees President Randy Eaton said in light of enrollment declines in recent semesters, the trustees “appreciate all the employees are trying to do in these times to continue to improve the financial position.”
Enrollment for the college is currently down 5% for the spring semester compared to the same date last year.
“Enrollment for the spring semester actually seems stronger at this point than the fall,” Dean of Students and Academic Support Services Dr. Autumn Porter said after the meeting. “We will likely still be slightly below our projections, but are seeing growth in Dual Credit which opens the door for new full, first-time freshmen for next fall.”
Trustees also voted to approve the naming rights for the proposed Workforce Innovation Center. In what SFCC President Dr. Joanna Anderson described as “one of the most significant single donations in the history of the college,” trustees agreed to name the 35,000-square-foot facility in honor of Olen Howard, whose daughters Darlene Bradbury and Shirley Rowden made the unspecified donation on behalf of the Olen Howard Charitable Trust.
The facility will expand classroom and lab spaces for welding technology and precision machining technology for the Career and Technology Center programs, college credit programs and workforce training through The LearningForce. Work on the facility is expected to begin this spring with a proposed completion date of August 2021.
Payments in the amount of $3,297,927.49 for the month of November were approved.
