In its second meeting in the last week, the State Fair Community College Board of Trustees voted Thursday to approve a voluntary retirement incentive program for a limited number of eligible college employees.
The option is designed to compensate employees with at least five consecutive years of service who meet the normal retirement options of the Public School Retirement System (PSRS) and the Public Education Employee Retirement System (PEERS).
Trustee Jim Page voted not to adopt the agenda for the special meeting citing his belief that the meeting should have been hosted in person rather than via teleconferencing as there is no longer a national emergency based on the COVID-19 pandemic. Page also cited his concern the meeting “should be delayed until the recently elected trustees (Justin Hubbs and Richard Parker) are sworn in as it is a disservice to them.” All other trustees voted yes to adopt the agenda.
The voluntary retirement incentive program was first presented to the trustees during the May 28 board meeting.
The option would offer $500 for every full year of service an employee has at the college, not to exceed $12,500 (25 years), if the employee chooses early retirement. The college expects a savings of $150,000 to $200,000 through this retirement option.
The college previously offered an early retirement incentive in 2008.
SFCC President Joanna Anderson noted during the meeting the college does not know who will apply for early retirement. She added the college’s goal is not to fill those positions for one year.
SFCC Executive Director of Human Resources Rachel Dawson explained the college’s executive leadership team and legal counsel had reviewed the plan.
“There are 26 employees who are eligible based on our guidelines,” Dawson said. “We have no way of knowing who may be eligible under the (retirement system) rule of 80/30. We have set aside a defined amount (of $200,000 on a first-come, first-serve basis). If we go above that there is no savings to the college.”
The 80/30 rule allows any employee who meets other requirements to retire at any age with 30 years of service or at any point when an individual’s age plus years of service equals or exceeds 80.
Dawson added in a press release, “We are under a tight timeframe to make this incentive available to employees in order to achieve savings in FY21 and also meet the 45-day notification requirement for AEDA (Age Discrimination in Employment Act). We also want to give the college time to start the search processes quickly to have essential positions filled in a timely manner.”
Page and Trustee Jerry Greer both expressed concerns about the potential loss of veteran faculty and staff and the effects it will have on remaining employees and students if a large number of individuals choose to take the incentive option.
Page and Board of Trustees President Randall Eaton voted no on the proposed early retirement plan. All other trustees voted in favor of the option.
According to a press release, Gov. Mike Parson announced an additional withholding of $297,611 from SFCC on June 1. This is in addition to the $501,345 in withholdings announced on April 1. The total withholding from the State of Missouri to SFCC totals $798,956 or 13.3% of state core support and 13.3% of the state maintenance and repair fund allocated to SFCC.
“We anticipate similar budget reductions for FY2021 and are finalizing our budget with this reality and the reality of decreased enrollment due to COVID-19,” SFCC Vice President for Finance Keith Acuff said in the release. “Delivering a balanced budget will require a significant reduction in discretionary spending including travel and a reduction in payroll costs through unfilled vacancies, voluntary retirement and aligning our payroll with the reduced revenue budget.”
Trustees voted 5-1 to enter into closed session to discuss personnel matters. Page voted no citing a lack of sufficient notification of the closed session.
The SFCC Board will meet in a special session at 4 p.m. June 11 for the purpose of certifying the June 2 election results and swearing in the newly elected trustees. The next regular meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. June 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.