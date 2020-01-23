During an hour-long work session prior to the State Fair Community College Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, trustees were given three presentations to help in the decision-making process as the college moves forward.
Executive Director of Institutional Effectiveness Darci McFail presented a summary of the October 2019 Student Satisfaction Inventory (SSI). The report covers the institutional strengths and challenges at SFCC, according to results from a nationally normed survey. SFCC students were asked to evaluate 58 items in eight areas: registration effectiveness, campus climate, academic advisors’ effectiveness, instructional effectiveness, student-centeredness, safety and security, admissions and financial aid effectiveness and campus security.
A total of 712 students responded to the survey, providing their responses to areas of higher satisfaction to those of lower satisfaction. Areas of higher satisfaction compared to national community college student responses included the perception that academic advisors are knowledgeable about program requirements available when needed and help students apply their program studies to career goals.
Among the areas ranked in the lower satisfaction range were the quality of instruction SFCC students felt they received in their classes was excellent, tuition paid is a worthwhile investment, and there are convenient ways of paying my school bill.
“I think this tells us what questions we need to start asking but it doesn’t really give answers,” McFail said. “We know there is a gap between perception and what is actually occurring (on campus).
Both McFail and SFCC President Dr. Joanna Anderson remarked the college is doing a good job of providing soft skills and a safe and well-maintained campus facility but it is the challenges on the lower satisfaction areas that keep the administration awake at night. McFail reported there has been very little change or movement in the results from the previous survey.
Vice President for Education and Student Support Services Dr. Brent Bates provided the following statement to the Democrat in regard to the SSI:
“We often are recognized for our instructional rigor, our quality teaching and the preparation of students for work and for transfer,” Bates said. “We do well on quality benchmarks such as the state performance funding measures, licensure rates and job placement rates and we just recently went through a rigorous and thorough examination by our national accreditation body (the Higher Learning Commission) receiving full accreditation.
“So, in many ways, these results are surprising to us,” Bates continued. “We survey students and other stakeholders because their opinions are important to us so we plan to dig into this issue with faculty and groups who have already started their work on this study.”
Trustees with the exception of Jim Page voted to accept the findings later in the board session.
Bates presented a list of nine additions to existing programs, six program deletions, five program inactivations, two new programs and one program name change for approval. Trustees voted to accept the proposals as presented.
Also in the work session, Dean of Student/Academic Support Services Autumn Porter provided a summary of 26 student services policy updates. Most of the updates were to add or remove necessary language for clarification or to bring the policies into compliance with other regulations or policies. Prior to bringing the updates to the trustees, they were approved by the College Council and Executive Leadership Team.
In other actions trustees:
• Heard a report by Tim Coley and Jennifer Latino representing the consulting firm Ellucian. Ellucian has been working with SFCC to develop its latest five-year strategic plan. Administrators hope to have the plan completed to present to trustees at the March meeting.
• Approved a quote for a three-year agreement from CDW-G for Okta Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) system. According to the board packet, the total price is $77,089.17. Funding is through the Sourcewell (NJPA) consortium contract.
• Approved a quote from Marco Technologies LLC to extend its agreement to provide Print Management Services to SFCC at all campuses. It is a five-year extension at the master agreement terms through the Sourcewell (NJPA) consortium contract. Total annual cost is usage-based and at current volumes is anticipated to be around $50,000 annually. The agreement includes the placement and ongoing service of 16 new Konica Bizhubs, one Lexmark 5365 and one Konica Accurio Production Press. Funding source is the 2020 Operating Budget.
• Granted the authorization of SFCC Vice President of Finance and Administration Keith Acuff to utilize the Bankcard Services of Central Bank of Sedalia to provide employee purchasing cards (multi-card) and automated single-use ghost account card AP payment services. These services are available to SFCC at no cost and provide a revenue share back to the college.
• Approved the bid from Crown Power and Equipment of Columbia for a Kubota RTV-X900WL-H Utility Vehicle for use by the agriculture department. Total purchase price is $13,200. The funding source is the 2020 Enhancement Grant 75/25. Trustees approved a second bid from Crown Power for an AgLeader Steer Command System accessory kit for a 2019 Utility Vehicle in the amount of $16,640 for use by the agriculture department. A third bid for a AgLeader Direct Command System accessory kit for a 2019 Utility Vehicle in the amount of $3,015 for use by the agriculture department was also approved.
• Approved a special resolution in opposition of the annexation of the Camdenton R-III School District into the Ozark Technical Community College district. Page voted no.
• Approved the payment of $2,694,583.82 in total disbursements for December.
The date of the next regular board of trustees meeting is set for 4 p.m. Feb. 27. Trustee Nick la Strada was not present during the work session. He was in attendance during the meeting.
