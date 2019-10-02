While most in attendance will not be allowed to cast their first vote in an election for five years, it does not mean it is too early to learn about the importance of voting.
Students at Smith-Cotton Junior High learned the importance Tuesday as Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada spoke throughout the day on the democratic process.
“If you don’t vote you can’t complain,” La Strada told the students during a session in the auditorium at the junior high Tuesday morning. “It is the simplest process but one not everyone participates in.”
La Strada walked the students through the process of voter registration. He also discussed the various types of elections from municipal elections to primaries, general and presidential elections.
While admitting most voters see the presidential elections as “the big time,” La Strada said in his opinion, municipal elections are the most important.
“But these are the ones that typically have the lowest voter turnout,” he said. “These are the elections where voters can decide local issues like the mayor and councilmen or members of the ambulance or fire (protection district) board. They are also the ones where your parents have the chance to vote on things like local taxes and issues like the community center that just passed.”
As La Strada noted, congressional and presidential elections have importance but those with the most relevance to the local community are the municipal elections.
“Everyone cares who the president is and that’s important,” La Strada went on to say, “But the President didn’t decide if there would be a new community center for Sedalia. That was decided because of people like your parents, family and friends, local individuals who got out and voted in the election.”
Pettis County has approximately 26,000 registered voters, according to La Strada. While 70% voted in the 2016 presidential election, in some municipal elections voter turnout is in the low teens.
“We can’t pull people out by the ears and drag them to vote,” La Strada said. “Our job is to inform and educate voters on the ballot language and register them so they can vote.”
To emphasize his point on the importance of how a single vote can matter, La Strada showed a slide explaining times throughout history when a single vote decided an election.
In 1795, German almost became the official American language but failed by one vote. In 1846, President James T. Polk’s request for a Declaration of War against Mexico passed by one vote and in 1923 Adolf Hitler became the leader of the Nazi Party by one vote.
“Think how different all our lives would be if these events didn’t happen,” La Strada said. “While other countries' governments have failed our hasn’t because of our right to vote and our system of checks and balances.”
Teachers Brian Foster, Jeremy Brownfield and Lori Hurtz asked La Strada to speak to their students as part of their government curriculum.
La Strada explained there are several reasons he enjoys speaking to students. The primary one is to help them understand the importance of their rights as citizens and the power that comes with those rights.
“If this education about elections and voting is not provided, how would they know what power they have in politics and in our government if they don’t get educated about it,” La Strada told the Democrat following the day’s presentations. “You can’t expect uneducated citizens to make informed decisions if they are not properly informed and educated. Voting was a right that was fought for by many different groups of people and our current citizens need to know the power, importance, and responsibility of voting.”
All three teachers and La Strada were impressed by the level of questions asked by the students throughout the day.
When asked by a student why it matters and why he cares about the process La Strada responded, “We do a lot of stuff other than elections in my office. I always say ‘we wear a lot of different hats,’” he said. “Elections are my passion though. I love democracy and the thrill of being in it all.
“Whatever you do pick something you are passionate about and commit to it,” he continued. “Research the candidates and the ballot measures and when you are old enough, get out and make your voices heard. Get out and vote… it is up to you to do so.”
